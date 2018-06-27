Schließen

Modeling the impact of ditch water level management on stream-aquifer interactions

  Decreasing groundwater levels in many parts of Germany and decreasing low flows in Central Europe have created a need for adaptation measures to stabilize the water balance and to increase low flows. The objective of our study was to estimate the impact of ditch water level management on stream-aquifer interactions in small lowland catchments of the mid-latitudes. The water balance of a ditch-irrigated area and fluxes between the subsurface and the adjacent stream were modeled for three runoff recession periods using the Hydrus-2D software package. The results showed that the subsurface flow to the stream was closely related to the difference between the water level in the ditch system and the stream. Evapotranspiration during the growing season additionally reduced base flow. It was crucial to stop irrigation during a recession period to decrease water withdrawal from the stream and enhance the base flow by draining the irrigated area. Mean fluxes to the stream were between 0.04 and 0.64 ls(-1) for the first 20 days of the low-flow periods. This only slightly increased the flow in the stream, whose mean was 57 ls(-1) during the period with the lowest flows. Larger areas would be necessary to effectively increase flows in mesoscale catchments.

Metadaten
Author:Steffen Gliege, Björn D. ThomasGND, Jörg Steidl, Tobias L. HohenbrinkGND, Ottfried Dietrich
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407613
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (445)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/27
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/27
Tag:Hydrus-2D; adaption measure; ditch irrigation; groundwater surface water interaction; required minimum runoff
Pagenumber:17
Source:MDPI Water (2016), Vol. 8(3); DOI: 10.3390/w8030102
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

