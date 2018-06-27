Schließen

Microscopic processes in global relativistic jets containing helical magnetic fields

  In the study of relativistic jets one of the key open questions is their interaction with the environment on the microscopic level. Here, we study the initial evolution of both electron-proton (e(-)-p(+)) and electron-positron (e(+/-)) relativistic jets containing helical magnetic fields, focusing on their interaction with an ambient plasma. We have performed simulations of "global" jets containing helical magnetic fields in order to examine how helical magnetic fields affect kinetic instabilities such as the Weibel instability, the kinetic Kelvin-Helmholtz instability (kKHI) and the Mushroom instability (MI). In our initial simulation study these kinetic instabilities are suppressed and new types of instabilities can grow. In the e(-)-p(+) jet simulation a recollimation-like instability occurs and jet electrons are strongly perturbed. In the e(+/-) jet simulation a recollimation-like instability occurs at early times followed by a kinetic instability and the general structure is similar to a simulation without helical magnetic field. Simulations using much larger systems are required in order to thoroughly follow the evolution of global jets containing helical magnetic fields.

Metadaten
Author:Ken-Ichi Nishikawa, Yosuke Mizuno, Jacek Niemiec, Oleh Kobzar, Martin PohlORCiDGND, Jose L. Gómez, Ioana Duţan, Asaf Pe’er, Jacob Trier Frederiksen, Åke Nordlund, Athina Meli, Helene Sol, Philip E. Hardee, Dieter H. Hartmann
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407604
Parent Title (English):Galaxies
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (446)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/27
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/27
Tag:global jets; helical magnetic fields; kinetic instabilities; kink instability; particle-in-cell simulations; relativistic jets
Pagenumber:9
Source:MDPI Galaxies (2016), Vol. 4(38); DOI: 10.3390/galaxies4040038
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

