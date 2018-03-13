Tannine für nachhaltige und funktionale Kohlenstoffmaterialien

In times of a fast changing and versatile energy market, carbon materials have to be applicable for various demands.1,2 This requires custom-designed carbons, preferably from cheap and renewable carbon sources. However, it is challenging to find a carbon precursor system, which can be used and tuned either in different kinds of fabrication techniques and/or in properties like structure, nitrogen content, surface area, and pore sizes for specific innovative demands. Using polyphenols such as abundant tannins as carbon-precursor open the box for highly functionalized and versatile tunable carbon materials in combination with high yields. Hence, the main objective of this thesis was to synthesize and characterize new functional, tunable, and scalable nanostructured carbon materials from tannins (especially tannic acid) for different electrochemical purposes. This was targeted by different synthetic strategies including polymeric agent structuring, an ionothermal approach and soft templating.3-6 Moreover, instead of using the

In times of a fast changing and versatile energy market, carbon materials have to be applicable for various demands.1,2 This requires custom-designed carbons, preferably from cheap and renewable carbon sources. However, it is challenging to find a carbon precursor system, which can be used and tuned either in different kinds of fabrication techniques and/or in properties like structure, nitrogen content, surface area, and pore sizes for specific innovative demands. Using polyphenols such as abundant tannins as carbon-precursor open the box for highly functionalized and versatile tunable carbon materials in combination with high yields. Hence, the main objective of this thesis was to synthesize and characterize new functional, tunable, and scalable nanostructured carbon materials from tannins (especially tannic acid) for different electrochemical purposes. This was targeted by different synthetic strategies including polymeric agent structuring, an ionothermal approach and soft templating.3-6 Moreover, instead of using the cancerogenous formaldehyde as cross-linker, urea and thiourea were used as linking and doping agents.7 In this respect, the first topic dealt with the understanding and investigation of the interactions, reactions and thermal behavior during the pyrolysis step of tannic acid/urea and tannic acid/thiourea mixtures. In a first carbon synthesis the tri-block-polymer Pluronic P123 acted as structuring agent in combination with the natural precursors.4 This enabled the preparation of sustainable and controllable doped carbon spheres with diameters down to 20 nm. Properties, like particle size, BET-surface area, composition, conductivity, and chemical stability could be tuned by controlling synthetic parameters. In addition, specifically synthesized carbon particles from tannic acid and urea showed similar conductivity and performance compared to a commercial conductive soot in a standard Li-battery anode. Therefore, these carbon particles can be considered as an alternative and sustainable soot in the future. Moreover, tunable and highly porous doped carbon spheres could be synthesized by an ionothermal approach. This enables the application of the porous carbon spheres in supercapacitor devices.6 The third part of the thesis benefited from the preliminary outcomes of the first structuring agent based synthesis. Hence, the precursor system composed of tannic acid, urea and Pluronic P123 was used to prepare porous carbon films with spinodal morphology via spin coating. By varying the synthetic conditions such as stock solution concentration and rotation speed, the carbon film thickness could be tuned, which in turn allowed for the control of the total surface area. The enlarged electrochemical analysis showed an accessible pore system of the porous carbon films. In summary, different synthetic strategies for carbon materials from tannins could be shown, which were structured and controlled in various ways. The possible fields of application for these carbon materials reach from conductive soot over supercapacitors to batteries.

