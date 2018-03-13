Tannine für nachhaltige und funktionale Kohlenstoffmaterialien
Tannins for sustainable and functional carbon materials
- In Zeiten eines sich schnell ändernden und vielseitigen Energiemarktes müssen Kohlenstoffmaterialien für verschiedene Anforderungen einsetzbar sein. Dies erfordert flexibel synthetisierbare Kohlenstoffmaterialien bevorzugt aus günstigen und nachhaltigen Kohlenstoffquellen. Es ist allerdings nicht leicht Vorläuferverbindungen auszumachen, welche sich einerseits für verschiedene Herstellungsverfahren eignen und deren Kohlenstoffprodukte andererseits in spezifischen Eigenschaften, wie der Struktur, des Stickstoffanteils, der Oberfläche und der Porengrößen, eingestellt werden können. In diesem Zusammenhang können natürliche Polyphenole, etwa überschüssige Tannine aus der Weinproduktion, eine neue Welt zu hoch funktionalen und vielseitig einstellbaren Kohlenstoffmaterialien mit hohen Ausbeuten öffnen. Das Hauptziel dieser vorliegenden Thesis war es neue funktionale, einstellbare und skalierbare nanostrukturierte Kohlenstoffmaterialien aus Tanninen (insbesondere Tanninsäure) für unterschiedliche elektrochemische Zwecke zuIn Zeiten eines sich schnell ändernden und vielseitigen Energiemarktes müssen Kohlenstoffmaterialien für verschiedene Anforderungen einsetzbar sein. Dies erfordert flexibel synthetisierbare Kohlenstoffmaterialien bevorzugt aus günstigen und nachhaltigen Kohlenstoffquellen. Es ist allerdings nicht leicht Vorläuferverbindungen auszumachen, welche sich einerseits für verschiedene Herstellungsverfahren eignen und deren Kohlenstoffprodukte andererseits in spezifischen Eigenschaften, wie der Struktur, des Stickstoffanteils, der Oberfläche und der Porengrößen, eingestellt werden können. In diesem Zusammenhang können natürliche Polyphenole, etwa überschüssige Tannine aus der Weinproduktion, eine neue Welt zu hoch funktionalen und vielseitig einstellbaren Kohlenstoffmaterialien mit hohen Ausbeuten öffnen. Das Hauptziel dieser vorliegenden Thesis war es neue funktionale, einstellbare und skalierbare nanostrukturierte Kohlenstoffmaterialien aus Tanninen (insbesondere Tanninsäure) für unterschiedliche elektrochemische Zwecke zu synthetisieren und zu charakterisieren. Ermöglicht wurde dies durch unterschiedliche synthetische Herangehensweisen, wie etwa der polymeren Strukturdirektion, dem ionothermalen Templatieren und der weichen Templatierung. An Stelle des weitläufig gebräuchlichen, aber kanzerogenen Vernetzungsagens Formaldehyd wurden bei den vorgestellten Synthesen Harnstoff und Thioharnstoff gewählt, um zugleich die synthetisierten Kohlenmaterialien variabel dotieren zu können. Daher wurden im ersten Teil der Arbeit die Wechselwirkungen, Reaktionen und thermischen Verhaltensweisen von Tanninsäure und Mixturen von Tanninsäure und Harnstoff bzw. Thioharnstoff untersucht, um daraus wichtige Erkenntnisse für die verschiedenen Kohlenstoffsynthesen zu gewinnen. Durch die Verwendung eines polymeren Strukturierungsagenz Pluronic P123 konnten in einer ersten Kohlenstoffsynthese nachhaltige und dotierbare Kohlenstoffpartikel mit Durchmessern im Nanometerbereich aus Tanninsäure und Harnstoff hergestellt werden. Es konnte dabei gezeigt werden, dass durch die Modifikation der verschiedenen Syntheseparameter die Kohlenstoffnanopartikel gemäß ihres gemittelten Partikeldurchmessers, ihrer BET-Oberfläche, ihrer Komposition, ihrer Leitfähigkeit und ihrer chemischen Stabilität einstellbar sind. Dies eröffnete die Möglichkeit diese Kohlenstoffpartikel als alternatives und nachhaltiges Rußmaterial einzusetzen. Weiterhin war es durch die ionothermale Templatierung möglich poröse, dotierte und kontrollierbare Kohlenstoffpartikel mit hohen spezifischen Oberflächen aus den gewählten Präkursorverbindungen zu synthetisieren, die sich für den Einsatz in Superkondensatoren eignen. Auf diesen Erkenntnissen aufbauend konnten mittels der Rotationsbeschichtung poröse binderfreie und strukturierte Kohlenstofffilme synthetisiert werden, die eine spinodale Struktur aufwiesen. Anhand der Modifikation der Stammlösungskonzentration, der Rotationsgeschwindigkeit und der verwendeten Substrate konnten die Filmdicke (100-1000 nm), die Morphologie und Gesamtoberfläche gezielt beeinflusst werden. Die erweiterte elektrochemische Analyse zeigte außerdem ein sehr gut zugängliches Porensystem der porösen Kohlenstofffilme. Allumfassend konnten demnach verschiedene Synthesewege für Kohlenstoffmaterialien aus Tanninen aufgezeigt werden, die verschiedenartig strukturiert und kontrolliert werden können und sich für diverse Anwendungsgebiete eignen.…
- In times of a fast changing and versatile energy market, carbon materials have to be applicable for various demands.1,2 This requires custom-designed carbons, preferably from cheap and renewable carbon sources. However, it is challenging to find a carbon precursor system, which can be used and tuned either in different kinds of fabrication techniques and/or in properties like structure, nitrogen content, surface area, and pore sizes for specific innovative demands. Using polyphenols such as abundant tannins as carbon-precursor open the box for highly functionalized and versatile tunable carbon materials in combination with high yields. Hence, the main objective of this thesis was to synthesize and characterize new functional, tunable, and scalable nanostructured carbon materials from tannins (especially tannic acid) for different electrochemical purposes. This was targeted by different synthetic strategies including polymeric agent structuring, an ionothermal approach and soft templating.3-6 Moreover, instead of using theIn times of a fast changing and versatile energy market, carbon materials have to be applicable for various demands.1,2 This requires custom-designed carbons, preferably from cheap and renewable carbon sources. However, it is challenging to find a carbon precursor system, which can be used and tuned either in different kinds of fabrication techniques and/or in properties like structure, nitrogen content, surface area, and pore sizes for specific innovative demands. Using polyphenols such as abundant tannins as carbon-precursor open the box for highly functionalized and versatile tunable carbon materials in combination with high yields. Hence, the main objective of this thesis was to synthesize and characterize new functional, tunable, and scalable nanostructured carbon materials from tannins (especially tannic acid) for different electrochemical purposes. This was targeted by different synthetic strategies including polymeric agent structuring, an ionothermal approach and soft templating.3-6 Moreover, instead of using the cancerogenous formaldehyde as cross-linker, urea and thiourea were used as linking and doping agents.7 In this respect, the first topic dealt with the understanding and investigation of the interactions, reactions and thermal behavior during the pyrolysis step of tannic acid/urea and tannic acid/thiourea mixtures. In a first carbon synthesis the tri-block-polymer Pluronic P123 acted as structuring agent in combination with the natural precursors.4 This enabled the preparation of sustainable and controllable doped carbon spheres with diameters down to 20 nm. Properties, like particle size, BET-surface area, composition, conductivity, and chemical stability could be tuned by controlling synthetic parameters. In addition, specifically synthesized carbon particles from tannic acid and urea showed similar conductivity and performance compared to a commercial conductive soot in a standard Li-battery anode. Therefore, these carbon particles can be considered as an alternative and sustainable soot in the future. Moreover, tunable and highly porous doped carbon spheres could be synthesized by an ionothermal approach. This enables the application of the porous carbon spheres in supercapacitor devices.6 The third part of the thesis benefited from the preliminary outcomes of the first structuring agent based synthesis. Hence, the precursor system composed of tannic acid, urea and Pluronic P123 was used to prepare porous carbon films with spinodal morphology via spin coating. By varying the synthetic conditions such as stock solution concentration and rotation speed, the carbon film thickness could be tuned, which in turn allowed for the control of the total surface area. The enlarged electrochemical analysis showed an accessible pore system of the porous carbon films. In summary, different synthetic strategies for carbon materials from tannins could be shown, which were structured and controlled in various ways. The possible fields of application for these carbon materials reach from conductive soot over supercapacitors to batteries.…
|Thomas Berthold
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407564
|Synthesestrategien und mögliche Anwendungen
|synthetic strategies and applications
|Markus Antonietti
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/12/19
|2018/03/13
|Dotierung; Harnstoff; Kohlenstofffilme; Kohlenstoffpartikel; Kohlenstoffsynthese; Leitruss; Pyrolyse; Tannine
carbon films; carbon particle; carbon synthesis; conducting soot; doping; pyrolysis; tannins; urea
|85, xlvi
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
