Elektrosprayionisation Ionenmobilitätsspektrometrie

Electrospray ionization (ESI) is one of the most widespread ionization techniques for liquid samples in mass and ion mobility (IM) spectrometry. Due to its gentle ionization, ESI is often used for sensitive, complex molecules in biology and medicine. However, it is also applicable to a wide range of substance classes. IM spectrometry was originally developed for the detection of gaseous samples, which are mainly ionized by radioactive sources. It is the only analytical method in which isomers can be separated in real time and directly identified by their characteristic IM. ESI was introduced to IM spectrometry by the Hill Group in the 90s. So far, the combination was only used by a limited number of groups and therefore there is still a large development potential. A highly promising field of application is highperformance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for multidimensional separations. At present, HPLC is the standard method for the separation of complex samples in routine analysis. However, HPLC separations are often time-consuming and the use of different solvents, high flow rates, buffers, as well as solvent gradients impose high demands on the detectors. ESI IM spectrometry was already used as an HPLC detector in a number of studies. However, these studies were restricted to splitting or low flow rates of the mobile phase. In this cumulative thesis, an ESI IM spectrometer was developed as an HPLC detector for the flow rate range of 200-1500 μl/min for the first time. Based on five publications, (1) the suitability of the spectrometer as an HPLC detector was comprehensively characterized, (2) selected complex separations are presented, and (3) the application to the reaction monitoring as well as (4, 5) possible further developments are shown. With the in-house developed ESI IM spectrometer, typical HPLC conditions such as water contents in the mobile phase of up to 90%, buffer concentrations of up to 10 mM, as well as detection limits of up to 50 nM, were achieved successfully. Furthermore, on the basis of a complex separation (24 pesticides/18 amino acids), it could be demonstrated that HPLC and IM spectrometry possess a high degree of orthogonality. An effective peak capacity of 240 was thus realized. Substances coeulating on the HPLC column could be separated in the drift time and were identified by their IM. Thus, the overall separation times could be significantly reduced. The applicability of the ESI IM spectrometer for the monitoring of chemical syntheses was demonstrated for a three-stage reaction. The main starting materials, intermediates and products of all stages could be identified. A quantitative evaluation was possible both by means of a short HPLC pre-separation as well as by a newly developed calibration procedure, which takes charge competition during ESI into account, without HPLC. In the second part of the thesis, two further developments of the spectrometer are presented. One possibility is a reduction of the pressure to the intermediate range (300 - 1000 mbar) with the aim of reducing the required voltages. With the help of scattered light images and current-voltage curves, a reduced release of analyte ions from the droplets was determined at low pressures. However, these losses could be compensated for by higher electric field strengths. Therefore, the same detection limits were achieved at 500 mbar and at 1 bar. The second development is a novel ion gate with pulse switching, which allows a doubling of the resolution up to R > 100 with equal sensitivity. A possible application in the field of peptide analysis was demonstrated, achieving a considerable resolutions of R = 90 for the peptides.

