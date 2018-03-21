Elektrosprayionisation Ionenmobilitätsspektrometrie
Electrospray ionization Ion mobility spectrometry
- Die Elektrosprayionisation (ESI) ist eine der weitverbreitetsten Ionisationstechniken für flüssige Pro-ben in der Massen- und Ionenmobilitäts(IM)-Spektrometrie. Aufgrund ihrer schonenden Ionisierung wird ESI vorwiegend für empfindliche, komplexe Moleküle in der Biologie und Medizin eingesetzt. Überdies ist sie allerdings für ein sehr breites Spektrum an Substanzklassen anwendbar. Die IM-Spektrometrie wurde ursprünglich zur Detektion gasförmiger Proben entwickelt, die hauptsächlich durch radioaktive Quellen ionisiert werden. Sie ist die einzige analytische Methode, bei der Isomere in Echtzeit getrennt und über ihre charakteristische IM direkt identifiziert werden können. ESI wurde in den 90ger Jahren durch die Hill Gruppe in die IM-Spektrometrie eingeführt. Die Kombination wird bisher jedoch nur von wenigen Gruppen verwendet und hat deshalb noch ein hohes Entwick-lungspotential. Ein vielversprechendes Anwendungsfeld ist der Einsatz in der Hochleistungs-flüssigkeitschromatographie (HPLC) zur mehrdimensionalen Trennung.Die Elektrosprayionisation (ESI) ist eine der weitverbreitetsten Ionisationstechniken für flüssige Pro-ben in der Massen- und Ionenmobilitäts(IM)-Spektrometrie. Aufgrund ihrer schonenden Ionisierung wird ESI vorwiegend für empfindliche, komplexe Moleküle in der Biologie und Medizin eingesetzt. Überdies ist sie allerdings für ein sehr breites Spektrum an Substanzklassen anwendbar. Die IM-Spektrometrie wurde ursprünglich zur Detektion gasförmiger Proben entwickelt, die hauptsächlich durch radioaktive Quellen ionisiert werden. Sie ist die einzige analytische Methode, bei der Isomere in Echtzeit getrennt und über ihre charakteristische IM direkt identifiziert werden können. ESI wurde in den 90ger Jahren durch die Hill Gruppe in die IM-Spektrometrie eingeführt. Die Kombination wird bisher jedoch nur von wenigen Gruppen verwendet und hat deshalb noch ein hohes Entwick-lungspotential. Ein vielversprechendes Anwendungsfeld ist der Einsatz in der Hochleistungs-flüssigkeitschromatographie (HPLC) zur mehrdimensionalen Trennung. Heutzutage ist die HPLC die Standardmethode zur Trennung komplexer Proben in der Routineanalytik. HPLC-Trennungsgänge sind jedoch häufig langwierig und der Einsatz verschiedener Laufmittel, hoher Flussraten, von Puffern, sowie Laufmittelgradienten stellt hohe Anforderungen an die Detektoren. Die ESI-IM-Spektrometrie wurde in einigen Studien bereits als HPLC-Detektor eingesetzt, war dort bisher jedoch auf Flussratensplitting oder geringe Flussraten des Laufmittels beschränkt. In dieser kumulativen Doktorarbeit konnte daher erstmals ein ESI IM-Spektrometer als HPLC-Detektor für den Flussratenbereich von 200-1500 μl/min entwickelt werden. Anhand von fünf Publi-kationen wurden (1) über eine umfassende Charakterisierung die Eignung des Spektrometers als HPLC-Detektor festgestellt, (2) ausgewählte komplexe Trenngänge präsentiert und (3) die Anwen-dung zum Reaktionsmonitoring und (4, 5) mögliche Weiterentwicklungen gezeigt. Erfolgreich konnten mit dem selbst-entwickelten ESI IM-Spektrometer typische HPLC-Bedingungen wie Wassergehalte im Laufmittel von bis zu 90%, Pufferkonzentrationen von bis zu 10 mM, sowie Nachweisgrenzen von bis zu 50 nM erreicht werden. Weiterhin wurde anhand der komplexen Trennungsgänge (24 Pestizide/18 Aminosäuren) gezeigt, dass die HPLC und die IM-Spektrometrie eine hohe Orthogonalität besitzen. Eine effektive Peakkapazität von 240 wurde so realisiert. Auf der HPLC-Säule koeluierende Substanzen konnten über die Driftzeit getrennt und über ihre IM identifi-ziert werden, sodass die Gesamttrennzeiten erheblich minimiert werden konnten. Die Anwend-barkeit des ESI IM-Spektrometers zur Überwachung chemischer Synthesen wurde anhand einer dreistufigen Reaktion demonstriert. Es konnten die wichtigsten Edukte, Zwischenprodukte und Produkte aller Stufen identifiziert werden. Eine quantitative Auswertung war sowohl über eine kurze HPLC-Vortrennung als auch durch die Entwicklung eines eigenen Kalibrierverfahrens, welches die Ladungskonkurrenz bei ESI berücksichtigt, ohne HPLC möglich. Im zweiten Teil der Arbeit werden zwei Weiterentwicklungen des Spektrometers präsentiert. Eine Möglichkeit ist die Reduzierung des Drucks in den intermediären Bereich (300 - 1000 mbar) mit dem Ziel der Verringerung der benötigten Spannungen. Mithilfe von Streulichtbildern und Strom-Spannungs-Kurven wurden für geringe Drücke eine verminderte Freisetzung der Analyt-Ionen aus den Tropfen festgestellt. Die Verluste konnten jedoch über höhere elektrische Feldstärken ausgeglichen werden, sodass gleiche Nachweisgrenzen bei 500 mbar und bei 1 bar erreicht wurden. Die zweite Weiterentwicklung ist ein neuartiges Ionentors mit Pulsschaltung, welches eine Verdopplung der Auflösung auf bis zu R > 100 bei gleicher Sensitivität ermöglichte. Eine denkbare Anwendung im Bereich der Peptidanalytik wurde mit beachtlichen Auflösungen der Peptide von R = 90 gezeigt.…
- Electrospray ionization (ESI) is one of the most widespread ionization techniques for liquid samples in mass and ion mobility (IM) spectrometry. Due to its gentle ionization, ESI is often used for sensitive, complex molecules in biology and medicine. However, it is also applicable to a wide range of substance classes. IM spectrometry was originally developed for the detection of gaseous samples, which are mainly ionized by radioactive sources. It is the only analytical method in which isomers can be separated in real time and directly identified by their characteristic IM. ESI was introduced to IM spectrometry by the Hill Group in the 90s. So far, the combination was only used by a limited number of groups and therefore there is still a large development potential. A highly promising field of application is highperformance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for multidimensional separations. At present, HPLC is the standard method for the separation of complex samples in routine analysis. However, HPLC separations are often time-consumingElectrospray ionization (ESI) is one of the most widespread ionization techniques for liquid samples in mass and ion mobility (IM) spectrometry. Due to its gentle ionization, ESI is often used for sensitive, complex molecules in biology and medicine. However, it is also applicable to a wide range of substance classes. IM spectrometry was originally developed for the detection of gaseous samples, which are mainly ionized by radioactive sources. It is the only analytical method in which isomers can be separated in real time and directly identified by their characteristic IM. ESI was introduced to IM spectrometry by the Hill Group in the 90s. So far, the combination was only used by a limited number of groups and therefore there is still a large development potential. A highly promising field of application is highperformance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for multidimensional separations. At present, HPLC is the standard method for the separation of complex samples in routine analysis. However, HPLC separations are often time-consuming and the use of different solvents, high flow rates, buffers, as well as solvent gradients impose high demands on the detectors. ESI IM spectrometry was already used as an HPLC detector in a number of studies. However, these studies were restricted to splitting or low flow rates of the mobile phase. In this cumulative thesis, an ESI IM spectrometer was developed as an HPLC detector for the flow rate range of 200-1500 μl/min for the first time. Based on five publications, (1) the suitability of the spectrometer as an HPLC detector was comprehensively characterized, (2) selected complex separations are presented, and (3) the application to the reaction monitoring as well as (4, 5) possible further developments are shown. With the in-house developed ESI IM spectrometer, typical HPLC conditions such as water contents in the mobile phase of up to 90%, buffer concentrations of up to 10 mM, as well as detection limits of up to 50 nM, were achieved successfully. Furthermore, on the basis of a complex separation (24 pesticides/18 amino acids), it could be demonstrated that HPLC and IM spectrometry possess a high degree of orthogonality. An effective peak capacity of 240 was thus realized. Substances coeulating on the HPLC column could be separated in the drift time and were identified by their IM. Thus, the overall separation times could be significantly reduced. The applicability of the ESI IM spectrometer for the monitoring of chemical syntheses was demonstrated for a three-stage reaction. The main starting materials, intermediates and products of all stages could be identified. A quantitative evaluation was possible both by means of a short HPLC pre-separation as well as by a newly developed calibration procedure, which takes charge competition during ESI into account, without HPLC. In the second part of the thesis, two further developments of the spectrometer are presented. One possibility is a reduction of the pressure to the intermediate range (300 - 1000 mbar) with the aim of reducing the required voltages. With the help of scattered light images and current-voltage curves, a reduced release of analyte ions from the droplets was determined at low pressures. However, these losses could be compensated for by higher electric field strengths. Therefore, the same detection limits were achieved at 500 mbar and at 1 bar. The second development is a novel ion gate with pulse switching, which allows a doubling of the resolution up to R > 100 with equal sensitivity. A possible application in the field of peptide analysis was demonstrated, achieving a considerable resolutions of R = 90 for the peptides.…
|Author:
|Martin ZühlkeGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407452
|Subtitle (German):
|Entwicklung, Charakterisierung und Anwendung zur HPLC-Detektion und zum Reaktionsmonitoring
|Subtitle (English):
|development, characterization and application for HPLC detection and reaction monitoring
|Advisor:
|Hans-Gerd Löhmannsröben
Doctoral Thesis
|Doctoral Thesis
German
|German
2017
|2017
Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
2018/01/04
|2018/01/04
2018/03/21
|2018/03/21
|Tag:
|Elektrosprayionisation; HPLC; Ionenmobilitätsspektrometrie
HPLC; electrospray ionization (ESI); ion mobility spectrometry
viii, 113, XIV
|viii, 113, XIV
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht