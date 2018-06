Eine Frage der Zeit. Wie Einflüsse individueller Merkmale auf Einkommen bei Frauen über ihre familiären Verpflichtungen vermittelt werden

The present work entitled „A question of time. How the influence of individual characteristics on women’s income is conveyed through their family responsibilities“ examines the question of the heterogenity of female income results. The topic of individual investment in family work is at the forefront as an explanatory factor and the question is why some women assume many and other less domestic obligations. For this purpose, the individual human capital of women, their value orientations and individual professional motivations from adolescence and adulthood are used. The analysed data (data from the LifE-Study) represent a long-term perspective from the 16th to the 45th year of life of the women surveyed. In summary, it can be shown that an effect of family responsibilities on income outcomes for women in early and middle adulthood is conveyed as a time effect over imvested working time. The relevance of private routine work for the professional success of women and especially mothers is therefore a question of time.

The present work entitled „A question of time. How the influence of individual characteristics on women’s income is conveyed through their family responsibilities“ examines the question of the heterogenity of female income results. The topic of individual investment in family work is at the forefront as an explanatory factor and the question is why some women assume many and other less domestic obligations. For this purpose, the individual human capital of women, their value orientations and individual professional motivations from adolescence and adulthood are used. The analysed data (data from the LifE-Study) represent a long-term perspective from the 16th to the 45th year of life of the women surveyed. In summary, it can be shown that an effect of family responsibilities on income outcomes for women in early and middle adulthood is conveyed as a time effect over imvested working time. The relevance of private routine work for the professional success of women and especially mothers is therefore a question of time. Furthermore, it can be shown for individual influences on women’s income, that higher investments in the occupation of women with a high educational level can only be explained by the redistribution of domestic work as an indirect-only-mediation. According to this, women are winners in the expansion of education, however, the expansion of education also represents the history of emergence of a conflict of reconciliation for precisely these women, because the family obligations ascribed to women, which are still virulent today, conflict with their increased professional expectations and opportunities. The analysis results of this work make an important contribution to explaining women’s heterogeneous investments in the profession and their income results from the private sphere.

