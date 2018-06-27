Measures for interoperability of phenotypic data

Hanna Ćwiek-Kupczyńska, Thomas Altmann, Daniel Arend, Elizabeth Arnaud, Dijun Chen, Guillaume Cornut, Fabio Fiorani, Wojciech Frohmberg, Astrid Junker, Christian Klukas, Matthias Lange, Cezary Mazurek, Anahita Nafissi, Pascal Neveu, Jan van Oeveren, Cyril Pommier, Hendrik Poorter, Philippe Rocca-Serra, Susanna-Assunta Sansone, Uwe Scholz, Marco van Schriek, Ümit Seren, Björn Usadel, Stephan Weise, Paul Kersey, Paweł Krajewski
- Background:
Plant phenotypic data shrouds a wealth of information which, when accurately analysed and linked
to other data types, brings to light the knowledge about the mechanisms of life. As phenotyping is a field of research
comprising manifold, diverse and time
‑consuming experiments, the findings can be fostered by reusing and combin‑
ing existing datasets. Their correct interpretation, and thus replicability, comparability and interoperability, is possible
provided that the collected observations are equipped with an adequate set of metadata. So far there have been no
common standards governing phenotypic data description, which hampered data exchange and reuse.
Results:
In this paper we propose the guidelines for proper handling of the information about plant phenotyping
experiments, in terms of both the recommended content of the description and its formatting. We provide a docu‑
ment called “Minimum Information About a Plant Phenotyping Experiment”, which specifies what information about
Metadaten
|Author:
|Hanna Ćwiek-Kupczyńska, Thomas Altmann, Daniel Arend, Elizabeth Arnaud, Dijun ChenORCiD, Guillaume Cornut, Fabio Fiorani, Wojciech Frohmberg, Astrid Junker, Christian Klukas, Matthias Lange, Cezary Mazurek, Anahita Nafissi, Pascal Neveu, Jan van Oeveren, Cyril Pommier, Hendrik Poorter, Philippe Rocca-Serra, Susanna-Assunta Sansone, Uwe Scholz, Marco van Schriek, Ümit Seren, Björn Usadel, Stephan Weise, Paul Kersey, Paweł Krajewski
|Parent Title (English):
|Plant methods
|Subtitle (English):
|minimum information requirements and formatting
|Tag:
|data standardisation and formatting; experiment description; experimental metadata; minimum information recommendations; plant phenotyping
|Source:
|BMC Plant Methods (2016); Bd. 12 Nr.1, Art. 44 ; DOI: 10.1186/s13007-016-0144-4
