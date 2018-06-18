Schließen

Insights into the adaptive response of Arabidopsis thaliana to prolonged thermal stress by ribosomal profiling and RNA-Seq

  • Background: Environmental stress puts organisms at risk and requires specific stress-tailored responses to maximize survival. Long-term exposure to stress necessitates a global reprogramming of the cellular activities at different levels of gene expression. Results: Here, we use ribosome profiling and RNA sequencing to globally profile the adaptive response of Arabidopsis thaliana to prolonged heat stress. To adapt to long heat exposure, the expression of many genes is modulated in a coordinated manner at a transcriptional and translational level. However, a significant group of genes opposes this trend and shows mainly translational regulation. Different secondary structure elements are likely candidates to play a role in regulating translation of those genes. Conclusions: Our data also uncover on how the subunit stoichiometry of multimeric protein complexes in plastids is maintained upon heat exposure.

Author:Radoslaw Lukoszek, Peter Feist, Zoya IgnatovaORCiDGND
Parent Title (English):BMC plant biology
Date of first Publication:2018/06/18
Tag:G-quadruplexes,; RNA-Seq; heat stress response; ribosome profiling; secondary structure; transcription; translation
Source:BMC Plant Biology 16 (2016), DOI: 10.1186/s12870-016-0915-0
