Editorial

Metadaten
Author:Alina Leminen, Minna Lehtonen, Mirjana Bozic, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-407243
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in human neuroscience
Subtitle (English):morphologically complex words in the mind/brain
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (441)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/18
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/18
Tag:L2; compound; decomposition; derivation; dyslexia; inflection; morphology; semantics
Pagenumber:3
Source:Frontiers in human neuroscience 10 (2016), Art. 47 ; DOI: 10.3389/fnhum.2016.00047
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Linguistik / Allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Frontiers
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

