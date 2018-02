Linking global mantle dynamics with lithosphere dynamics using the geoid, plate velocities and lithosphere stress state as constraints

Lithospheric plates move over the low viscosity asthenosphere balancing several forces. The driving forces include basal shear stress exerted by mantle convection and plate boundary forces such as slab pull and ridge push, whereas the resisting forces include inter-plate friction, trench resistance, and cratonic root resistance. These generate plate motions, the lithospheric stress field and dynamic topography which are observed with different geophysical methods. The orientation and tectonic regime of the observed crustal/lithospheric stress field further contribute to our knowledge of different deformation processes occurring within the Earth's crust and lithosphere. Using numerical models previous studies were able to identify major forces generating stresses in the crust and lithosphere which also contribute to the formation of topography as well as driving lithospheric plates. They showed that the first-order stress pattern explaining about 80\,\% of the stress field originates from a balance of forces acting at the base of the

Lithospheric plates move over the low viscosity asthenosphere balancing several forces. The driving forces include basal shear stress exerted by mantle convection and plate boundary forces such as slab pull and ridge push, whereas the resisting forces include inter-plate friction, trench resistance, and cratonic root resistance. These generate plate motions, the lithospheric stress field and dynamic topography which are observed with different geophysical methods. The orientation and tectonic regime of the observed crustal/lithospheric stress field further contribute to our knowledge of different deformation processes occurring within the Earth's crust and lithosphere. Using numerical models previous studies were able to identify major forces generating stresses in the crust and lithosphere which also contribute to the formation of topography as well as driving lithospheric plates. They showed that the first-order stress pattern explaining about 80\,\% of the stress field originates from a balance of forces acting at the base of the moving lithospheric plates due to convective flow in the underlying mantle. The remaining second-order stress pattern is due to lateral density variations in the crust and lithosphere in regions of pronounced topography and high gravitational potential, such as the Himalayas and mid-ocean ridges. By linking global lithosphere dynamics to deep mantle flow this study seeks to evaluate the influence of shallow and deep density heterogenities on plate motions, lithospheric stress field and dynamic topography using the geoid as a major constraint for mantle rheology. We use the global 3D lithosphere-asthenosphere model SLIM3D with visco-elasto-plastic rheology coupled at 300 km depth to a spectral model of mantle flow. The complexity of the lithosphere-asthenosphere component allows for the simulation of power-law rheology with creep parameters accounting for both diffusion and dislocation creep within the uppermost 300 km. First we investigate the influence of intra-plate friction and asthenospheric viscosity on present-day plate motions. Previous modelling studies have suggested that small friction coefficients (µ < 0.1, yield stress ~ 100 MPa) can lead to plate tectonics in models of mantle convection. Here we show that, in order to match present-day plate motions and net rotation, the frictional parameter must be less than 0.05. We are able to obtain a good fit with the magnitude and orientation of observed plate velocities (NUVEL-1A) in a no-net-rotation (NNR) reference frame with µ < 0.04 and minimum asthenosphere viscosity ~ 5*10e19 Pas to 10e20 Pas. Our estimates of net rotation (NR) of the lithosphere suggest that amplitudes ~ 0.1-0.2 °/Ma, similar to most observation-based estimates, can be obtained with asthenosphere viscosity cutoff values of ~ 10e19 Pas to 5*10e19 Pas and friction coefficient µ < 0.05. The second part of the study investigates further constraints on shallow and deep mantle heterogeneities causing plate motion by predicting lithosphere stress field and topography and validating with observations. Lithosphere stresses and dynamic topography are computed using the modelling setup and rheological parameters for prescribed plate motions. We validate our results with the World Stress Map 2016 (WSM2016) and the observed residual topography. Here we tested a number of upper mantle thermal-density structures. The one used to calculate plate motions is considered the reference thermal-density structure. This model is derived from a heat flow model combined with a sea floor age model. In addition we used three different thermal-density structures derived from global S-wave velocity models to show the influence of lateral density heterogeneities in the upper 300 km on model predictions. A large portion of the total dynamic force generating stresses in the crust/lithosphere has its origin in the deep mantle, while topography is largely influenced by shallow heterogeneities. For example, there is hardly any difference between the stress orientation patterns predicted with and without consideration of the heterogeneities in the upper mantle density structure across North America, Australia, and North Africa. However, the crust is dominant in areas of high altitude for the stress orientation compared to the all deep mantle contribution. This study explores the sensitivity of all the considered surface observables with regards to model parameters providing insights into the influence of the asthenosphere and plate boundary rheology on plate motion as we test various thermal-density structures to predict stresses and topography.

