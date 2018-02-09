Engineering of the microviridin post-translational modification enzymes for the production of synthetic protease inhibitors
Manipulation der posttranslationalen Modifikationsenzyme von Microviridin zur Herstellung synthetischer Proteaseinhibitoren
- Natural products and their derivatives have always been a source of drug leads. In particular, bacterial compounds have played an important role in drug development, for example in the field of antibiotics. A decrease in the discovery of novel leads from natural sources and the hope of finding new leads through the generation of large libraries of drug-like compounds by combinatorial chemistry aimed at specific molecular targets drove the pharmaceutical companies away from research on natural products. However, recent technological advances in genetics, bioinformatics and analytical chemistry have revived the interest in natural products. The ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) are a group of natural products generated by the action of post-translationally modifying enzymes on precursor peptides translated from mRNA by ribosomes. The great substrate promiscuity exhibited by many of the enzymes from RiPP biosynthetic pathways have led to the generation of hundreds of novel synthetic andNatural products and their derivatives have always been a source of drug leads. In particular, bacterial compounds have played an important role in drug development, for example in the field of antibiotics. A decrease in the discovery of novel leads from natural sources and the hope of finding new leads through the generation of large libraries of drug-like compounds by combinatorial chemistry aimed at specific molecular targets drove the pharmaceutical companies away from research on natural products. However, recent technological advances in genetics, bioinformatics and analytical chemistry have revived the interest in natural products. The ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs) are a group of natural products generated by the action of post-translationally modifying enzymes on precursor peptides translated from mRNA by ribosomes. The great substrate promiscuity exhibited by many of the enzymes from RiPP biosynthetic pathways have led to the generation of hundreds of novel synthetic and semisynthetic variants, including variants carrying non-canonical amino acids (ncAAs). The microviridins are a family of RiPPs characterized by their atypical tricyclic structure composed of lactone and lactam rings, and their activity as serine protease inhibitors. The generalities of their biosynthetic pathway have already been described, however, the lack of information on details such as the protease responsible for cleaving off the leader peptide from the cyclic core peptide has impeded the fast and cheap production of novel microviridin variants. In the present work, knowledge on leader peptide activation of enzymes from other RiPP families has been extrapolated to the microviridin family, making it possible to bypass the need of a leader peptide. This feature allowed for the exploitation of the microviridin biosynthetic machinery for the production of novel variants through the establishment of an efficient one-pot in vitro platform. The relevance of this chemoenzymatic approach has been exemplified by the synthesis of novel potent serine protease inhibitors from both rationally-designed peptide libraries and bioinformatically predicted microviridins. Additionally, new structure-activity relationships (SARs) could be inferred by screening microviridin intermediates. The significance of this technique was further demonstrated by the simple incorporation of ncAAs into the microviridin scaffold.…
- Naturstoffe und ihre Derivate waren schon immer eine Quelle von Leitstrukturen. Insbesondere haben bakterielle Verbindungen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Arzneimittelentwicklung gespielt, zum Beispiel im Bereich der Antibiotika. Die Abnahme von Entdeckungen neuer Leitstrukturen aus natürlichen Quellen und die Hoffnung, neue Leitstrukturen in großen Bibliotheken medikamentenähnlicher Verbindungen zu finden, welche auf spezifische molekulare Ziele gerichtet sind und mithilfe kombinatorischer Chemie erstellt wurden, trieben die Pharmaunternehmen weg von der Naturstoffforschung. Allerdings haben moderne technologische Fortschritte in der Genetik, der Bioinformatik und der analytischen Chemie das Interesse an Naturstoffen wiederbelebt. Die ribosomal synthetisierten und posttranslational modifizierten Peptide (RiPPs) sind eine Gruppe von Naturstoffen, die durch das Einwirken posttranslational modifizierender Enzymen auf Präkursorpeptide entstehen, welche ihrerseits aus mRNA durch Translation an den Ribosomen hervorgehen. Die durch vieleNaturstoffe und ihre Derivate waren schon immer eine Quelle von Leitstrukturen. Insbesondere haben bakterielle Verbindungen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Arzneimittelentwicklung gespielt, zum Beispiel im Bereich der Antibiotika. Die Abnahme von Entdeckungen neuer Leitstrukturen aus natürlichen Quellen und die Hoffnung, neue Leitstrukturen in großen Bibliotheken medikamentenähnlicher Verbindungen zu finden, welche auf spezifische molekulare Ziele gerichtet sind und mithilfe kombinatorischer Chemie erstellt wurden, trieben die Pharmaunternehmen weg von der Naturstoffforschung. Allerdings haben moderne technologische Fortschritte in der Genetik, der Bioinformatik und der analytischen Chemie das Interesse an Naturstoffen wiederbelebt. Die ribosomal synthetisierten und posttranslational modifizierten Peptide (RiPPs) sind eine Gruppe von Naturstoffen, die durch das Einwirken posttranslational modifizierender Enzymen auf Präkursorpeptide entstehen, welche ihrerseits aus mRNA durch Translation an den Ribosomen hervorgehen. Die durch viele der Enzyme aus RiPP Biosynthesewege gezeigte große Substrat- Promiskuität führte zur Erzeugung hunderter neuartiger synthetischer und halbsynthetischer Varianten, einschließlich Varianten mit nicht-kanonischen Aminosäuren. Die Microviridine sind eine Familie von RiPPs, die durch ihre atypische trizyklische Struktur aus Lacton- und Lactamringen und ihre Aktivität als Serin-Protease-Inhibitoren gekennzeichnet sind. Die Grundlagen ihres Biosyntheseweges sind bereits beschrieben worden, aber wesentliche Fragestellungen, zum Beispiel die für die Spaltung des Leader-Peptids vom zyklischen Core- Peptid verantwortliche Protease betreffend, sind weitgehend ungeklärt und erschweren die schnelle und kostengünstige Herstellung neuer Microviridinvarianten. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurde das Wissen über die durch Leader-Peptid Aktivierung von Enzymen aus anderen RiPP-Familien auf die Microviridinfamilie extrapoliert, wodurch es möglich wurde, die Notwendigkeit eines Leader-Peptids zu umgehen. Diese Besonderheit erlaubt nunmehr, die Microviridin-Biosynthese-Enzyme für die Herstellung von neuartigen Varianten durch die Etablierung einer effizienten in vitro Synthese-Plattform auszunutzen. Die Relevanz dieses chemoenzymatischen Ansatzes wurde durch die Synthese von neuen potenten Serin-Protease- Inhibitoren aus sowohl rational gestalteten Peptidbibliotheken als auch bioinformatisch vorhergesagten Microviridinen veranschaulicht. Darüber hinaus wurden durch das Screenen von Microviridinzwischenprodukten neue Struktur-Funktionsbeziehungen abgeleitet. Die Bedeutung dieser Technik wurde durch den einfachen Einbau von nicht-kanonischen Aminosäuren in das Microviridin-Gerüst weiter demonstriert.…
|Author:
|Emmanuel Reyna GonzálezORCiD
|Advisor:
|Elke Dittmann
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Date of final exam:
|2018/01/22
|Release Date:
|2018/02/09
|Tag:
|Biosynthese; Cyanobakterien; Microviridin; Naturstoffe; Protease-Inhibitoren
RiPP; biosynthesis; cyanobacteria; microviridin; natural products; peptide; protease inhibitor
