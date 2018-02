Analyzing lakes in the time frequency domain

The central aim of this thesis is to demonstrate the benefits of innovative frequency-based methods to better explain the variability observed in lake ecosystems. Freshwater ecosystems may be the most threatened part of the hydrosphere. Lake ecosystems are particularly sensitive to changes in climate and land use because they integrate disturbances across their entire catchment. This makes understanding the dynamics of lake ecosystems an intriguing and important research priority. This thesis adds new findings to the baseline knowledge regarding variability in lake ecosystems. It provides a literature-based, data-driven and methodological framework for the investigation of variability and patterns in environmental parameters in the time frequency domain. Observational data often show considerable variability in the environmental parameters of lake ecosystems. This variability is mostly driven by a plethora of periodic and stochastic processes inside and outside the ecosystems. These run in parallel and may operate at vastly

The central aim of this thesis is to demonstrate the benefits of innovative frequency-based methods to better explain the variability observed in lake ecosystems. Freshwater ecosystems may be the most threatened part of the hydrosphere. Lake ecosystems are particularly sensitive to changes in climate and land use because they integrate disturbances across their entire catchment. This makes understanding the dynamics of lake ecosystems an intriguing and important research priority. This thesis adds new findings to the baseline knowledge regarding variability in lake ecosystems. It provides a literature-based, data-driven and methodological framework for the investigation of variability and patterns in environmental parameters in the time frequency domain. Observational data often show considerable variability in the environmental parameters of lake ecosystems. This variability is mostly driven by a plethora of periodic and stochastic processes inside and outside the ecosystems. These run in parallel and may operate at vastly different time scales, ranging from seconds to decades. In measured data, all of these signals are superimposed, and dominant processes may obscure the signals of other processes, particularly when analyzing mean values over long time scales. Dominant signals are often caused by phenomena at long time scales like seasonal cycles, and most of these are well understood in the limnological literature. The variability injected by biological, chemical and physical processes operating at smaller time scales is less well understood. However, variability affects the state and health of lake ecosystems at all time scales. Besides measuring time series at sufficiently high temporal resolution, the investigation of the full spectrum of variability requires innovative methods of analysis. Analyzing observational data in the time frequency domain allows to identify variability at different time scales and facilitates their attribution to specific processes. The merit of this approach is subsequently demonstrated in three case studies. The first study uses a conceptual analysis to demonstrate the importance of time scales for the detection of ecosystem responses to climate change. These responses often occur during critical time windows in the year, may exhibit a time lag and can be driven by the exceedance of thresholds in their drivers. This can only be detected if the temporal resolution of the data is high enough. The second study applies Fast Fourier Transform spectral analysis to two decades of daily water temperature measurements to show how temporal and spatial scales of water temperature variability can serve as an indicator for mixing in a shallow, polymictic lake. The final study uses wavelet coherence as a diagnostic tool for limnology on a multivariate high-frequency data set recorded between the onset of ice cover and a cyanobacteria summer bloom in the year 2009 in a polymictic lake. Synchronicities among limnological and meteorological time series in narrow frequency bands were used to identify and disentangle prevailing limnological processes. Beyond the novel empirical findings reported in the three case studies, this thesis aims to more generally be of interest to researchers dealing with now increasingly available time series data at high temporal resolution. A set of innovative methods to attribute patterns to processes, their drivers and constraints is provided to help make more efficient use of this kind of data.

