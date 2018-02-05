Sekundärer Finanzausgleich in Deutschland und der Schweiz
- Mit Inkrafttreten der NFA 2008 hat die Schweiz ihren Finanzausgleich umfassend reformiert und erstmals auch einen direkt umverteilenden Ausgleich zwischen den Kantonen geschaffen. Diese Reform blieb auf deutscher Seite weitgehend unbeachtet. Der Autor vergleicht zunächst die finanzverfassungsrechtlichen Grundstrukturen in beiden Ländern und erläutert das bestehende und das ab 2020 geltende deutsche System. Dem folgt eine umfassende Analyse des sekundären Finanzausgleichs in der Schweiz, sog. Finanzausgleich im engeren Sinn, mit ausführlicher Darstellung des Ressourcenausgleichs sowie des geografisch-topografischen und soziodemografischen Lastenausgleichs. Im Anschluss werden nach Problemschwerpunkten gegliedert Reformoptionen für Deutschland aufgezeigt. Der Autor plädiert insbesondere für einen nach Schweizer Vorbild gestalteten indikatorbasierten Lastenausgleich, um dem verfassungsrechtlichen Benennungs- und Begründungsgebot bei Sonderlasten besser gerecht zu werden.
- Since its coming into force in 2008, the NFA reform in Switzerland has established a new financial equalisation scheme with, for the first time, direct redistributive transfers between cantons. This reform has remained widely unnoticed in Germany. Firstly, the author compares the financial constitutional framework and describes the current German system and the one taking effect in 2020. Secondly, he analyses the Swiss financial equalisation in the stricter sense, focusing on an extensive presentation of the resource equalisation as well as the geographical-topographic and the sociodemographic cost compensation. Thirdly, he points out options for a reform in Germany sorted by the system’s main challenges. The author specifically advocates an indicator-based cost compensation in Germany similar to the Swiss model in order to better meet the constitutional requirement to name and justify the consideration of special costs.