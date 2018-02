The effect of groundwater on benthic primary producers and their interaction

In littoral zones of lakes, multiple processes determine lake ecology and water quality. Lacustrine groundwater discharge (LGD), most frequently taking place in littoral zones, can transport or mobilize nutrients from the sediments and thus contribute significantly to lake eutrophication. Furthermore, lake littoral zones are the habitat of benthic primary producers, namely submerged macrophytes and periphyton, which play a key role in lake food webs and influence lake water quality. Groundwater-mediated nutrient influx can potentially affect the asymmetric competition between submerged macrophytes and periphyton for light and nutrients. While rooted macrophytes have superior access to sediment nutrients, periphyton can negatively affect macrophytes by shading. LGD may thus facilitate periphyton production at the expense of macrophyte production, although studies on this hypothesized effect are missing. The research presented in this thesis is aimed at determining how LGD influences periphyton, macrophytes, and the interactions

In littoral zones of lakes, multiple processes determine lake ecology and water quality. Lacustrine groundwater discharge (LGD), most frequently taking place in littoral zones, can transport or mobilize nutrients from the sediments and thus contribute significantly to lake eutrophication. Furthermore, lake littoral zones are the habitat of benthic primary producers, namely submerged macrophytes and periphyton, which play a key role in lake food webs and influence lake water quality. Groundwater-mediated nutrient influx can potentially affect the asymmetric competition between submerged macrophytes and periphyton for light and nutrients. While rooted macrophytes have superior access to sediment nutrients, periphyton can negatively affect macrophytes by shading. LGD may thus facilitate periphyton production at the expense of macrophyte production, although studies on this hypothesized effect are missing. The research presented in this thesis is aimed at determining how LGD influences periphyton, macrophytes, and the interactions between these benthic producers. Laboratory experiments were combined with field experiments and measurements in an oligomesotrophic hard water lake. In the first study, a general concept was developed based on a literature review of the existing knowledge regarding the potential effects of LGD on nutrients and inorganic and organic carbon loads to lakes, and the effect of these loads on periphyton and macrophytes. The second study includes a field survey and experiment examining the effects of LGD on periphyton in an oligotrophic, stratified hard water lake (Lake Stechlin). This study shows that LGD, by mobilizing phosphorus from the sediments, significantly promotes epiphyton growth, especially at the end of the summer season when epilimnetic phosphorus concentrations are low. The third study focuses on the potential effects of LGD on submerged macrophytes in Lake Stechlin. This study revealed that LGD may have contributed to an observed change in macrophyte community composition and abundance in the shallow littoral areas of the lake. Finally, a laboratory experiment was conducted which mimicked the conditions of a seepage lake. Groundwater circulation was shown to mobilize nutrients from the sediments, which significantly promoted periphyton growth. Macrophyte growth was negatively affected at high periphyton biomasses, confirming the initial hypothesis. More generally, this thesis shows that groundwater flowing into nutrient-limited lakes may import or mobilize nutrients. These nutrients first promote periphyton, and subsequently provoke radical changes in macrophyte populations before finally having a possible influence on the lake’s trophic state. Hence, the eutrophying effect of groundwater is delayed and, at moderate nutrient loading rates, partly dampened by benthic primary producers. The present Research emphasizes the importance and complexity of littoral processes, and the need to further investigate and monitor the benthic environment. As present and future global changes can significantly affect LGD, the understanding of these complex interactions is required for the sustainable management of lake water quality.

