New Perspectives on Negotiation Styles

  • Companies have a keen interest in developing skilled negotiators in order to improve their negotiation outcome. A crucial determinant of the negotiation outcome are negotiation styles that represent the negotiator’s actual behavior during the negotiation process. In this context, the author examines the variation in negotiation styles throughout the negotiation process, points out the relevance of the negotiator’s characteristics and situational context as determinants of negotiation styles, and emphasizes the importance not only of actual but also of perceived negotiation behavior. As a result, existing negotiation research is advanced as new perspectives on negotiation styles are offered to improve a negotiator’s performance.

Author:Melanie Preuß
ISBN:978-3-8300-9794-5
ISSN:2365-7898 (print)
Parent Title (German):Schriftenreihe zum Verhandlungsmanagement
Publisher:Verlag Dr. Kovač
Place of publication:Hamburg
Referee:Uta HerbstGND, Eric KearneyGND
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/01/25
Tag:Dominante Verhandlungstaktiken; Verhandlungen; Verhandlungsmanagement; Verhandlungsperformance; Verhandlungsperformancebasierte Vergütung; Verhandlungsphasen; Verhandlungsstile; Verhandlungszufriedenheit; Wahrgenommene Authentizität
Competitive Negotiation Tactics; Negotiation Management; Negotiation Performance; Negotiation Performance-Related Pay; Negotiation Phases; Negotiation Satisfaction; Negotiation Styles; Perceived Authenticity
Issue:7
Pagenumber:XI, 110
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

