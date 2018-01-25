New Perspectives on Negotiation Styles
- Companies have a keen interest in developing skilled negotiators in order to improve their negotiation outcome. A crucial determinant of the negotiation outcome are negotiation styles that represent the negotiator’s actual behavior during the negotiation process. In this context, the author examines the variation in negotiation styles throughout the negotiation process, points out the relevance of the negotiator’s characteristics and situational context as determinants of negotiation styles, and emphasizes the importance not only of actual but also of perceived negotiation behavior. As a result, existing negotiation research is advanced as new perspectives on negotiation styles are offered to improve a negotiator’s performance.
|Author:
|Melanie Preuß
|ISBN:
|978-3-8300-9794-5
|ISSN:
|2365-7898 (print)
|Parent Title (German):
|Schriftenreihe zum Verhandlungsmanagement
|Publisher:
|Verlag Dr. Kovač
|Place of publication:
|Hamburg
|Referee:
|Uta HerbstGND, Eric KearneyGND
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/01/25
|Tag:
|Dominante Verhandlungstaktiken; Verhandlungen; Verhandlungsmanagement; Verhandlungsperformance; Verhandlungsperformancebasierte Vergütung; Verhandlungsphasen; Verhandlungsstile; Verhandlungszufriedenheit; Wahrgenommene Authentizität
Competitive Negotiation Tactics; Negotiation Management; Negotiation Performance; Negotiation Performance-Related Pay; Negotiation Phases; Negotiation Satisfaction; Negotiation Styles; Perceived Authenticity
|Issue:
|7
|Pagenumber:
|XI, 110
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft