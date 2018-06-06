Schließen

Evaluation of a computer-based training program for enhancing arithmetic skills and spatial number representation in primary school children

  • Calcularis is a computer-based training program which focuses on basic numerical skills, spatial representation of numbers and arithmetic operations. The program includes a user model allowing flexible adaptation to the child's individual knowledge and learning profile. The study design to evaluate the training comprises three conditions (Calcularis group, waiting control group, spelling training group). One hundred and thirty-eight children from second to fifth grade participated in the study. Training duration comprised a minimum of 24 training sessions of 20 min within a time period of 6-8 weeks. Compared to the group without training (waiting control group) and the group with an alternative training (spelling training group), the children of the Calcularis group demonstrated a higher benefit in subtraction and number line estimation with medium to large effect sizes. Therefore, Calcularis can be used effectively to support children in arithmetic performance and spatial number representation.

Author:Larissa RauscherGND, Juliane Kohn, Tanja Käser, Verena Mayer, Karin Kucian, Ursina McCaskey, Günter EsserGND, Michael von AsterGND
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/06
Year of Completion:2016
Tag:computer-based training; evaluative study; mathematics instruction; numerical development; primary school
Source:Frontiers in psychology 7 (2016), Art. 913, DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2016.00913
