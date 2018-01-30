Phosphonathaltige (Co)Polymere und ihr Einfluss auf die Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat
Phosphonate containing (co)polymers and their influence on the mineralisation of calcium phosphate
- In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden verschiedene Polymere hergestellt, die bestimmte funktionelle Gruppen beinhalten. Diese Gruppen werden zum Teil durch Alkylketten geschützt, zum Teil liegen sie ungeschützt im Polymer vor. Mit diesen Polymeren wurden Untersuchungen mit knochenähnlichen Materialien sogenanntem Calciumphosphat durchgeführt. Es wurde der Einfluss der verschiedenen Polymere auf die Bildung dieser knochenähnlichen Substanzen untersucht und auch der Einfluss auf die Stabilität und das Auflösungsverhalten der Calciumphosphate. Dabei sollte ein besonderes Augenmerk auf die funktionellen Gruppen, sogenannte Phosphonsäuren und deren Ester, die die Phosphonsäuren schützen, gesetzt werden. Es stellte sich heraus, dass bei der Bildung der knochenähnlichen Materialien die Polymere mit Estergruppen eine leichte Förderung der Calciumphosphat-Bildung verursachen, während die ungeschützten Polymere die Bildung des „Knochenmaterials“ sehr stark verzögern. Dieser Effekt verstärkt sich noch, wenn eine weitere bestimmteIn der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden verschiedene Polymere hergestellt, die bestimmte funktionelle Gruppen beinhalten. Diese Gruppen werden zum Teil durch Alkylketten geschützt, zum Teil liegen sie ungeschützt im Polymer vor. Mit diesen Polymeren wurden Untersuchungen mit knochenähnlichen Materialien sogenanntem Calciumphosphat durchgeführt. Es wurde der Einfluss der verschiedenen Polymere auf die Bildung dieser knochenähnlichen Substanzen untersucht und auch der Einfluss auf die Stabilität und das Auflösungsverhalten der Calciumphosphate. Dabei sollte ein besonderes Augenmerk auf die funktionellen Gruppen, sogenannte Phosphonsäuren und deren Ester, die die Phosphonsäuren schützen, gesetzt werden. Es stellte sich heraus, dass bei der Bildung der knochenähnlichen Materialien die Polymere mit Estergruppen eine leichte Förderung der Calciumphosphat-Bildung verursachen, während die ungeschützten Polymere die Bildung des „Knochenmaterials“ sehr stark verzögern. Dieser Effekt verstärkt sich noch, wenn eine weitere bestimmte Komponente zum Polymer hinzukommt und somit ein Copolymer gebildet wird. Diese Copolymere beschleunigen bzw. verlangsamen die Calciumphosphatbildung noch stärker. Werden Polymere mit einem anderen Polymergerüst aber den gleichen Phosphonsäuresetern in den Seitenketten verwendet, ändert sich der Einfluss der Calciumphosphat-Bildung wenig. Verglichen mit Polymeren ohne solche Phosphonsäuregruppen wird erkennbar, dass es weniger die Phosphonsäuregruppe ist, die die Mineralisation beeinflusst, sondern es eher eine Folge der Säure im Polymer ist. Wird die Stabilisierung und Auflösung der Knochenähnlichen Substanzen betrachtet, fällt auf, dass auch hier wieder die Säuren den größten Effekt ausüben. Die Phosphonsäuregruppen scheinen dabei jedoch tatsächlich einen besonderen Effekt auszuüben, da bei diesen die Stabilisierung und auch das Auflösungsvermögen von Calciumphospaht von allen untersuchten Polymeren am größten sind. In der Arbeit konnte außerdem gezeigt werden, dass die Polymere und Copolymere mit Phosphonsäuregruppen einen leicht positiven Effekt auf die Zahngesundheit zeigen. Die Zahl von Bakterien auf der Zahnoberfläche konnte reduziert werden und bei der Untersuchung der Zahnauflösung wurde eine glattere Zahnoberfläche erhalten, jedoch wurde auch mit den untersuchten Polymeren der Zahn im Inneren angegriffen. Weitere Untersuchungen können hier noch genaueren Aufschluss geben. Außerdem sollten auch die Polymere mit dem unterschiedlichen Polymergerüst und Phosphonsäureestergruppen untersucht werden. Letztere Polymere wurden verwendet, um festere “gelartige“ Polymernetzwerke herzustellen und deren Einfluss auf die Calciumphosphatmineralisation zu untersuchen. Es stellte sich heraus, dass ohne das Einbetten einiger Calciumphosphatteilchen keine Bildung von Calciumphospaht an den Materialien ausgelöst wurde, wurden die sogenannten Hydrogele jedoch mit Calciumphosphatpartikeln geimpft, konnte deutliches weiteres Calciumphosphatwachstum beobachtet werden. Das Material lässt sich auch in verschiedene Formen bringen. Somit könnte das System nach weiteren Untersuchungen zur Verträglichkeit mit Zellen oder Geweben ein mögliches Material für Implantate darstellen, mit denen gezielt Knochenwachstum eingeleitet werden könnte.…
- In the present work, various polymers containing certain functional groups have been prepared. Some of these groups are protected by alkyl chains, some of which are unprotected in the polymer. With these polymers, investigations were carried out with bone-like materials called calcium phosphate. The influence of the different polymers on the formation of these bone-like substances was investigated and also the influence on the stability and the dissolution behavior of the calcium phosphates. Particular attention should be paid to the functional groups, so-called phosphonic acids and their esters, which protect the phosphonic acids. It has been found that in the formation of the bone-like materials, the polymers with ester groups cause easy promotion of calcium phosphate formation, while the unprotected polymers greatly retard formation of the "bone material". This effect is further enhanced when a further specific component is added to the polymer and thus a copolymer is formed. These copolymers accelerate or slow calcium phosphateIn the present work, various polymers containing certain functional groups have been prepared. Some of these groups are protected by alkyl chains, some of which are unprotected in the polymer. With these polymers, investigations were carried out with bone-like materials called calcium phosphate. The influence of the different polymers on the formation of these bone-like substances was investigated and also the influence on the stability and the dissolution behavior of the calcium phosphates. Particular attention should be paid to the functional groups, so-called phosphonic acids and their esters, which protect the phosphonic acids. It has been found that in the formation of the bone-like materials, the polymers with ester groups cause easy promotion of calcium phosphate formation, while the unprotected polymers greatly retard formation of the "bone material". This effect is further enhanced when a further specific component is added to the polymer and thus a copolymer is formed. These copolymers accelerate or slow calcium phosphate formation even more. If polymers with a different polymer backbone but the same phosphonic acid in the side chains used, the influence of calcium phosphate formation changes little. Compared with polymers without such phosphonic acid groups, it will be appreciated that it is less the phosphonic acid group that affects mineralization, but rather is a consequence of the acid in the polymer. If the stabilization and dissolution of the bone-like substances is considered, it is noticeable that here too the acids exert the greatest effect. The phosphonic acid groups, however, actually seem to exert a special effect, since in these the stabilization and also the dissolving power of calcium phosphate are the greatest of all the polymers investigated. The work also showed that the polymers and copolymers with phosphonic acid groups have a slightly positive effect on dental health. The number of bacteria on the surface of the tooth could be reduced, and in the study of tooth dissolution, a smoother tooth surface was obtained, but also with the investigated polymers the tooth was attacked inside. Further investigations can provide even more detailed information here. In addition, the polymers with the different polymer backbone and phosphonic ester groups should also be investigated. The latter polymers were used to make firmer "gel-like" polymer networks and study their influence on calcium phosphate mineralization. It was found that without the incorporation of some calcium phosphate particles no formation of calcium phosphate on the materials was initiated, however, the so-called hydrogels were inoculated with calcium phosphate particles, and significant further calcium phosphate growth could be observed. The material can also be put into different shapes. Thus, after further studies on compatibility with cells or tissues, the system could be a potential material for implants to target bone growth.…
|Author:
|Katrin BleekORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406630
|Advisor:
|Andreas Taubert
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/12/18
|Release Date:
|2018/01/30
|Tag:
|Calcium Bindungsstelle; Calciumphosphat; phosphonathaltige Polymere; polymervermittelte Biomineralisation
Calcium binding site; Calcium phosphate; phosphonate containing polymers; polymer induced Biomineralization
|Pagenumber:
|VI, 167
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht