Phosphonathaltige (Co)Polymere und ihr Einfluss auf die Mineralisation von Calciumphosphat

In the present work, various polymers containing certain functional groups have been prepared. Some of these groups are protected by alkyl chains, some of which are unprotected in the polymer. With these polymers, investigations were carried out with bone-like materials called calcium phosphate. The influence of the different polymers on the formation of these bone-like substances was investigated and also the influence on the stability and the dissolution behavior of the calcium phosphates. Particular attention should be paid to the functional groups, so-called phosphonic acids and their esters, which protect the phosphonic acids. It has been found that in the formation of the bone-like materials, the polymers with ester groups cause easy promotion of calcium phosphate formation, while the unprotected polymers greatly retard formation of the "bone material". This effect is further enhanced when a further specific component is added to the polymer and thus a copolymer is formed. These copolymers accelerate or slow calcium phosphate formation even more. If polymers with a different polymer backbone but the same phosphonic acid in the side chains used, the influence of calcium phosphate formation changes little. Compared with polymers without such phosphonic acid groups, it will be appreciated that it is less the phosphonic acid group that affects mineralization, but rather is a consequence of the acid in the polymer. If the stabilization and dissolution of the bone-like substances is considered, it is noticeable that here too the acids exert the greatest effect. The phosphonic acid groups, however, actually seem to exert a special effect, since in these the stabilization and also the dissolving power of calcium phosphate are the greatest of all the polymers investigated. The work also showed that the polymers and copolymers with phosphonic acid groups have a slightly positive effect on dental health. The number of bacteria on the surface of the tooth could be reduced, and in the study of tooth dissolution, a smoother tooth surface was obtained, but also with the investigated polymers the tooth was attacked inside. Further investigations can provide even more detailed information here. In addition, the polymers with the different polymer backbone and phosphonic ester groups should also be investigated. The latter polymers were used to make firmer "gel-like" polymer networks and study their influence on calcium phosphate mineralization. It was found that without the incorporation of some calcium phosphate particles no formation of calcium phosphate on the materials was initiated, however, the so-called hydrogels were inoculated with calcium phosphate particles, and significant further calcium phosphate growth could be observed. The material can also be put into different shapes. Thus, after further studies on compatibility with cells or tissues, the system could be a potential material for implants to target bone growth.

