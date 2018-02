Multidisziplinäre kardiologische Rehabilitation bei Patienten nach kathetergestützter Aortenklappenkorrektur

Background In the last decade, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) has reached widespread clinical acceptance as treatment for elderly and high-risk patients with aortic stenosis. Little is known about influencing factors of function and quality of life during multicomponent cardi-ac rehabilitation. The aim of the underlying study was to investigate the impact of a multidis-ciplinary inpatient cardiac rehabilitation on function and frailty as well as to find predictors for changes in quality of life and physical capacity. Methods From 10/2013 to 07/2015, patients with an elective TAVI and a subsequent inpatient cardiac rehabilitation were enrolled in the prospective cohort multicentre study. A Frailty-Index (a score including Activities of Daily Living, Instrumental Activities of Daily Living, Mini Men-tal State Exam, Mini Nutritional Assessment, Timed Up and Go und subjective mobility disa-bility), quality of life by Short Form-12 (SF-12), function by 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) and by maximum work load in bicycle

Background In the last decade, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) has reached widespread clinical acceptance as treatment for elderly and high-risk patients with aortic stenosis. Little is known about influencing factors of function and quality of life during multicomponent cardi-ac rehabilitation. The aim of the underlying study was to investigate the impact of a multidis-ciplinary inpatient cardiac rehabilitation on function and frailty as well as to find predictors for changes in quality of life and physical capacity. Methods From 10/2013 to 07/2015, patients with an elective TAVI and a subsequent inpatient cardiac rehabilitation were enrolled in the prospective cohort multicentre study. A Frailty-Index (a score including Activities of Daily Living, Instrumental Activities of Daily Living, Mini Men-tal State Exam, Mini Nutritional Assessment, Timed Up and Go und subjective mobility disa-bility), quality of life by Short Form-12 (SF-12), function by 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) and by maximum work load in bicycle ergometry were performed at admission and discharge of cardiac rehabilitation. Additionally, sociodemographic parameters (e. g. age, sex), comorbidities (e. g. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease), cardiovascular risk factors and NYHA-class were documented. Predictors for changes in 6MWD and SF-12 were studied using analysis of covariance. Results 136 patients (80.6 ± 5.0 years, 47.8 % male) were enrolled. 6MWD and maximum work load increased by 56.3 ± 65.3 m (p < 0.001) and 8.0 ± 14.9 Watts (p < 0.001), respectively. An improvement in SF-12 (physical component scale 2.5 ± 8.7, p = 0.001, mental component scale 3.4 ± 10.2, p = 0.003) could be observed. In the multivariate analysis, age and a higher education were significantly associated with a reduced 6MWD, whereas cognition and obesity showed a positive predictive value. Nutrition and autonomy positively influenced the physical scale of SF-12, whereas a better cognitive performance negatively influenced it. Additionally, the baseline values of SF-12 had an inverse impact on the change during cardiac rehabilitation. Conclusions Cardiac rehabilitation can improve functional capacity as well as quality of life and reduce frailty in patients after TAVI. This results in a reevaluation of diagnostic modalities, prognostic parameters and an individualised definition of achievable goals in the contemporary TAVI population during the recovery phase at cardiac rehabilitation. An individually tailored therapy with special consideration of cognition and nutrition is needed to maintain autonomy and empower octogenarians in coping with challenges of everyday life.

…