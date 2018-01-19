Schließen

Analysis of anthropogenic impacts on water resources in the Wami River basin, Tanzania

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Frank Joseph WamburaORCiD
Referee:Gunnar LischeidORCiD
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/01/19
Pagenumber:116
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo