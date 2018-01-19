Schließen

Managing protein activity in A. thaliana

Author:Corné Swart
Subtitle (English):A proteomic approach to understanding SUMOylation as well as the regulation of carbohydrate metabolism
Advisor:Alexander Graf
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/01/19
Pagenumber:160
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Extern / Extern
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

