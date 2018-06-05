Schließen

Spatial biases during mental arithmetic

  While the influence of spatial-numerical associations in number categorization tasks has been well established, their role in mental arithmetic is less clear. It has been hypothesized that mental addition leads to rightward and upward shifts of spatial attention (along the "mental number line"), whereas subtraction leads to leftward and downward shifts. We addressed this hypothesis by analyzing spontaneous eye movements during mental arithmetic. Participants solved verbally presented arithmetic problems (e.g., 2 + 7, 8-3) aloud while looking at a blank screen. We found that eye movements reflected spatial biases in the ongoing mental operation: Gaze position shifted more upward when participants solved addition compared to subtraction problems, and the horizontal gaze position was partly determined by the magnitude of the operands. Interestingly, the difference between addition and subtraction trials was driven by the operator (plus vs. minus) but was not influenced by the computational process. Thus, our results do not support the idea of a mental movement toward the solution during arithmetic but indicate a semantic association between operation and space.

Metadaten
Author:Matthias HartmannORCiDGND, Fred W. Mast, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406504
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Subtitle (English):evidence from eye movements on a blank screen
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (426)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/06/05
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/06/05
Tag:embodied cognition; eye movements; grounded cognition; mental arithmetic; mental number line; operational momentum
Pagenumber:8
Source:Frontiers in psychology 6 (2015) Art. 12 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00012
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Frontiers
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

