Production and perception of contrast
- This study investigates the phonetics of German nuclear rise-fall contours in relation to contexts that trigger either a contrastive or a non-contrastive interpretation in the answer. A rise-fall contour can be conceived of a tonal sequence of L-H-L. A production study elicited target sentences in contrastive and non-contrastive contexts. The majority of cases realized showed a nuclear rise-fall contour. The acoustic analysis of these contours revealed a significant effect of contrastiveness on the height/alignment of the accent peak as a function of focus context. On the other hand, the height/alignment of the low turning point at the beginning of the rise did not show an effect of contrastiveness. In a series of semantic congruency perception tests participants judged the congruency of congruent and incongruent context-stimulus pairs based on three different sets of stimuli: (i) original data, (ii) manipulation of accent peak, and (iii) manipulation of the leading low. Listeners distinguished nuclear rise-fall contours as a functionThis study investigates the phonetics of German nuclear rise-fall contours in relation to contexts that trigger either a contrastive or a non-contrastive interpretation in the answer. A rise-fall contour can be conceived of a tonal sequence of L-H-L. A production study elicited target sentences in contrastive and non-contrastive contexts. The majority of cases realized showed a nuclear rise-fall contour. The acoustic analysis of these contours revealed a significant effect of contrastiveness on the height/alignment of the accent peak as a function of focus context. On the other hand, the height/alignment of the low turning point at the beginning of the rise did not show an effect of contrastiveness. In a series of semantic congruency perception tests participants judged the congruency of congruent and incongruent context-stimulus pairs based on three different sets of stimuli: (i) original data, (ii) manipulation of accent peak, and (iii) manipulation of the leading low. Listeners distinguished nuclear rise-fall contours as a function of focus context (Experiment 1 and 2), however not based on manipulations of the leading low (Experiment 3). The results suggest that the alignment and scaling of the accentual peak are sufficient to license a contrastive interpretation of a nuclear rise-fall contour, leaving the rising part as a phonetic onglide, or as a low tone that does not interact with the contrastivity of the context.…
|Author:
|Frank KüglerORCiD, Anja GollradGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406469
|Parent Title (English):
|Frontiers in psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|the case of the rise-fall contour in German
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (413)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/05/24
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/05/24
|Tag:
|German intonation; perception of contrast; production of contrast; rise-fall contour; semantic-congruency task
|Volume:
|6
|Pagenumber:
|17
|Source:
|Frontiers in psychology 9(6) (2015), S. 1-17 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01254
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Frontiers
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle