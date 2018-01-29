Historiografía literaria y Sociedad
Literary historiography and society
Literarische Historiographie und Gesellschaft
- Throughout all different socio-historical tensions undergone by the Latin American modernit(ies), the literary-historical production as well as the reflection on the topic - regional, national, supranational and/or continental – have been part of the critical and intellectual itinerary of very significant political and cultural projects, whose particular development allows the analysis of the socio-discursive dynamics fulfilled by the literary historiography in the search of a historical conscience and representation of the esthetic-literary processes. In present literary and cultural Central American literary studies, the academic thought on the development of the literary historiography has given place to some works whose main objects of study involve a significant corpus of national literature histories published mainly in the 20th century, between the forties and the eighties. Although these studies differ greatly from the vast academic production undertaken by the literary critics in the last two decades, the field ofThroughout all different socio-historical tensions undergone by the Latin American modernit(ies), the literary-historical production as well as the reflection on the topic - regional, national, supranational and/or continental – have been part of the critical and intellectual itinerary of very significant political and cultural projects, whose particular development allows the analysis of the socio-discursive dynamics fulfilled by the literary historiography in the search of a historical conscience and representation of the esthetic-literary processes. In present literary and cultural Central American literary studies, the academic thought on the development of the literary historiography has given place to some works whose main objects of study involve a significant corpus of national literature histories published mainly in the 20th century, between the forties and the eighties. Although these studies differ greatly from the vast academic production undertaken by the literary critics in the last two decades, the field of research of the literary historiography in Central America has made a theoretical-methodological effort, as of the eighties and until now, to analyze the local literary-historical productions. However, this effort was carried out more systematically in the last five years of the 20th century, within the Central American democratic transition and post-war context, when a national, supra national and transnational model of literary history was boosted. This gave place to the creation and launching of the project Hacia una Historia de las Literaturas Centroamericanas (HILCAS) at the beginning of the new millennium. Given the ideological relevance which the literary historiography has played in the process of the historical formation of the Hispano-American States, and whose philological tradition has also had an impact in the various Central American nation states, the emergence of this historiographic project marks an important rupture in relation with the national paradigms, and it is also manifested in a movement of transition and tension with regard to the new cultural, comparative and transareal dynamics, which seek to understand the geographical, transnational, medial and transdisciplinary movements within which the esthetic narrative processes and the idea and formation of a critical Central American subject gain shape. Taking this aspect into account, our study puts forward as its main hypothesis that the historiographic thought developed as a consequence of the project Hacia una Historia de las Literaturas Centroamericanas (HILCAS) constitutes a socio-discursive practice, which reflects the formation of a historic-literary conscience and of a critical intellectual subject, an emergence that takes place between the mid-nineties and the first decade of the 21st century. In this respect, and taking as a basis the general purpose of this investigation indicated before, the main justification for our object of study consists of making the Central American historiographic reflection visible as a part of the epistemological and cultural changes shown by the Latin American historiographic thought, and from which a new way of conceptualization of the space, the coexistence and the historic conscience emerge with regard to the esthetic-literary practices and processes. Based on the field and hypothesis stated before, the general purpose of this research is framed by the socio-discursive dimension fulfilled by the Latin American literary historiography, and it aims to analyze the Central American historical-literary thought developed between the second half of the nineties and the beginning of the first decade of the 21st century.…
- Während der unterschiedlichen soziohistorischen Spannungen, die die lateinamerikanische(n) Moderne(n) durchquerten, waren sowohl die historisch-literarische Produktion als auch die Reflexion, seien sie regionaler, nationaler, supranationaler und/oder kontinentaler Art, ein Teil des kritischen und intellektuellen Weges bedeutender politischer und kultureller Projekte, deren besondere Entwicklung es gestattet, die sozio-diskursive Dynamik zu analysieren, die die literarische Historiographie bei der Suche eines historischen Bewusstseins und einer Repräsentation ästhetischliterarischer Prozesse erfüllt. In zeitgenössischen literaturgeschichtlichen und kulturwissenschaftlichen Forschungen in Zentralamerika führte das akademische Nachdenken über die Entwicklung der literarischen Historiographie zu einigen Forschungsprojekten, deren wichtigste Studienobjekte aus einem signifikanten Korpus nationaler Literaturgeschichten bestehen, die hauptsächlich zwischen den vierziger und achtziger Jahren publiziert wurden. Wenngleich die erwähnten Forschungsarbeiten in vielbedeutendem Kontrast zu der umfassenden akademischen Produktion stehen, die in die literarische Kritik während der letzten zwei Jahrzehnte eingedrungen ist, wurde im Forschungsbereich der literarischen Historiografie in Zentralamerika seit den achtziger Jahren bis zur Gegenwart ein theoretisch-methodischer Aufwand betrieben um die historisch-literarischen Produktionen lokaler Art zu analysieren. Trotzdem wurde erst ab Mitte der neunziger Jahre des 20. Jahrhunderts im Kontext des demokratischen Übergangs und der zentralamerikanischen Nachkriegszeit mit größerer Systematisierung der Entwurf eines historisch literarischen Modells supra- und transnationaler Art vorangetrieben, der dazu führte, dass gegen Anfang des neuen Jahrtausends das Projekt Hacia una Historia de las Literaturas Centroamericanas (HILCAS) erschaffen und initiiert wurde. Aufgrund der ideologischen Relevanz, die die literarische Historiographie im Prozess der hispanoamerikanischen Nationalstaatenbildung besaß und deren philologische Tradition der Entwicklung der unterschiedlichen zentralamerikanischen Nationalstaaten nicht fern stand, erscheint die Entstehung dieses historiographischen Projektes als wichtiges Zeichen für einen Bruch gegenüber den nationalen Paradigmen, wobei es sich gleichzeitig in einer Dynamik des Übergangs und der Spannung zeigt in Bezug auf die neuen kulturellen, komparativen und trans-arealen Dynamiken, die versuchen, die geographischen, transnationalen, medialen und transdisziplinären Verschiebungen zu verstehen, in denen sich die ästhetisch-narrativen Prozesse und die Bildung eines kritischen zentralamerikanischen Subjekts dynamisieren. In Anbetracht dieses letzten Aspektes behauptet die zentrale Hypothese der vorliegenden Forschungsarbeit, dass das historiographische Denken, das von dem Projekt Hacia una Historia de las Literaturas Centroamericanas (HILCAS) aus entwickelt wurde, eine soziodiskursive Praktik begründet, von der aus die Bildung eines historisch literarischen Bewusstseins und eines kritisch intellektuellen Subjekts bewiesen wird, das zwischen der Mitte der neunziger Jahre und den ersten Jahrzehnten des 21. Jahrhunderts eingeschrieben ist. In diesem Sinn und auf Grundlage des übergreifenden Vorhabens, das in dieser Forschungsarbeit geäußert wurde, besteht der wichtigste Nachweis, auf den unser Studienobjekt hinweist, in der Sichtbarmachung des Nachdenkens über die zentralamerikanische Historiografie als Teil der epistemologischen und kulturellen Veränderungen, die das lateinamerikanische historiografische Denken während der letzten zwei Jahrzehnte erfuhr und von dem aus eine neue Form der Konzeptualisierung des Raums, der Konvivenz und des historischen Bewusstseins in Bezug auf ästhetisch-literarische Praktiken und Prozesse errichtet wird. Auf Grundlage der vorher formulierten Bereiche und Hypothesen umfasst das allgemeine Ziel dieser Forschungsarbeit die sozio-diskursive Dimension, die die literarische Historiographie in Lateinamerika erfüllte mit der Absicht, das historische literarische Denken in Zentralamerika zu analysieren, das zwischen Mitte der neunziger Jahre und den Anfängen der ersten Jahrzehnte des 21. Jahrhunderts entwickelt wurde.…
|Author:
|Mijail Mondol LópezORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406409
|Subtitle (Spanish):
|Una interpretación socio-discursiva del pensamiento histórico literario centroamericano
|Subtitle (English):
|a socio-discursive interpretation of the central american historical-literary thought
|Subtitle (German):
|eine sozio-diskursive Interpretation des zentralamerikanischen historisch-literarischen Denkens
|Advisor:
|Ottmar Ette
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|Spanish
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/12/19
|Release Date:
|2018/01/29
|Tag:
|historisches Bewusstsein; historisches Subjekt; literarische Kritik; soziodiskurs; zentralamerika; zentralamerikanische literarische Historiographie
Central America; Central American literary historiography; Central American literary studies; historical conscience; historical subject; literary criticism; socio-discourse
|Pagenumber:
|344
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 86 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen / 860 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht