Long-term investigation of the lunar tide in the equatorial electrojet during stratospheric sudden warmings

The ionosphere, which is strongly influenced by the Sun, is known to be also affected by meteorological processes. These processes, despite having their origin in the troposphere and stratosphere, interact with the upper atmosphere. Such an interaction between atmospheric layers is known as vertical coupling. During geomagnetically quiet times, when near-Earth space is not under the influence of solar storms, these processes become important drivers for ionospheric variability. Studying the link between these processes in the lower atmosphere and the ionospheric variability is important for our understanding of fundamental mechanisms in ionospheric and meteorological research. A prominent example of vertical coupling between the stratosphere and the ionosphere are the so-called stratospheric sudden warming (SSW) events that occur usually during northern winters and result in an increase in the polar stratospheric temperature and a reversal of the circumpolar winds. While the phenomenon of SSW is confined to the northern polar stratosphere, its influence on the ionosphere can be observed even at equatorial latitudes. During SSW events, the connection between the polar stratosphere and the equatorial ionosphere is believed to be through the modulation of global atmospheric tides. These tides are fundamental for the ionospheric E-region wind dynamo that generates electric fields and currents in the ionosphere. Observations of ionospheric currents indicate a large enhancement of the semidiurnal lunar tide in response to SSW events. Thus, the semidiurnal lunar tide becomes an important driver of ionospheric variability during SSW events. In this thesis, the ionospheric effect of SSW events is investigated in the equatorial region, where a narrow but an intense E-region current known as the equatorial electrojet (EEJ) flows above the dip equator during the daytime. The day-to-day variability of the EEJ can be determined from magnetic field records at geomagnetic observatories close to the dip equator. Such magnetic data are available for several decades and allows to investigate the impact of SSW events on the EEJ and, even more importantly, helps in understanding the effects of SSW events on the equatorial ionosphere. An excellent long-term record of the geomagnetic field at the equator from 1922 onwards is available for the observatory Huancayo in Peru and is extensively utilized in this study. The central subject of this thesis is the investigation of lunar tides in the EEJ during SSW events by analyzing long time series. This is done by estimating the lunar tidal amplitude in the EEJ from the magnetic records at Huancayo and by comparing them to measurements of the polar stratospheric wind and temperature, which led to the identification of the known SSW events from 1952 onwards. One goal of this thesis is to identify SSW events that predate 1952. To this end, superposed epoch analysis (SEA) is employed to establish a relationship between the lunar tidal power and the wind and temperature conditions in the lower atmosphere. A threshold value for the lunar tidal power is identified that is discriminative for the known SSW events. This threshold is then used to identify lunar tidal enhancements, which are indicative for any historic SSW events prior to 1952. It can be shown, that the number of lunar tidal enhancements and thus the occurrence frequency of historic SSW events between 1926 and 1952 is similar to the occurrence frequency of the known SSW events from 1952 onwards. Next to the classic SSW definition, the concept of polar vortex weakening (PVW) is utilized in this thesis. PVW is defined for higher latitudes and altitudes (≈ 40km) than the classical SSW definition (≈ 32km). The correlation between the timing and magnitude of lunar tidal enhancements in the EEJ and the timing and magnitude of PVW is found to be better than for the classic SSW definition. This suggests that the lunar tidal enhancements in the EEJ are closely linked to the state of the middle atmosphere. Geomagnetic observatories located in different longitudes at the dip equator allow investigating the longitudinally dependent variability of the EEJ during SSW events. For this purpose, the lunar tidal enhancements in the EEJ are determined for the Peruvian and Indian sectors during the major SSW events of the years 2006 and 2009. It is found that the lunar tidal amplitude shows similar enhancements in the Peruvian sector during both SSW events, while the enhancements are notably different for the two events in the Indian sector. In summary, this thesis shows that lunar tidal enhancements in the EEJ are indeed correlated to the occurrence of SSW events and they should be considered a prominent driver of low latitude ionospheric variability. Secondly, lunar tidal enhancements are found to be longitudinally variable. This suggests that regional effects, such as ionospheric conductivity and the geometry and strength of the geomagnetic field, also play an important role and have to be considered when investigating the mechanisms behind vertical coupling.

