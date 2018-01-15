Schließen

Investigating the role of fluorinated amino acids on protein structure and function using simulation

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:João Ramiro Alavedra Mendes RobaloORCiD
Referee:Ana Vila VerdeORCiD
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/01/02
Release Date:2018/01/15
Pagenumber:84
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Extern / Extern
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo