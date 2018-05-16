Schließen

Looking at the evidence in visual world

  This study presents pioneering data on how adult early bilinguals (heritage speakers) and late bilingual speakers of Turkish and German process grammatical evidentiality in a visual world setting in comparison to monolingual speakers of Turkish. Turkish marks evidentiality, the linguistic reference to information source, through inflectional affixes signaling either direct (-DI) or indirect (-mls) evidentiality. We conducted an eyetracking-during-listening experiment where participants were given access to visual 'evidence' supporting the use of either a direct or indirect evidential form. The behavioral results indicate that the monolingual Turkish speakers comprehended direct and indirect evidential scenarios equally well. In contrast, both late and early bilinguals were less accurate and slower to respond to direct than to indirect evidentials. The behavioral results were also reflected in the proportions of looks data. That is, both late and early bilinguals fixated less frequently on the target picture in the direct than in the indirect evidential condition while the monolinguals showed no difference between these conditions. Taken together, our results indicate reduced sensitivity to the semantic and pragmatic function of direct evidential forms in both late and early bilingual speakers, suggesting a simplification of the Turkish evidentiality system in Turkish heritage grammars. We discuss our findings with regard to theories of incomplete acquisition and first language attrition.

Metadaten
Author:Seçkin Arslan, Roelien BastiaanseGND, Claudia FelserORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406307
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Subtitle (English):eye-movements reveal how bilingual and monolingual Turkish speakers process grammatical evidentiality
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (408)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/16
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/05/16
Tag:Turkish-German bilingualism; evidentiality; eye-movements; inference; information source; visual world paradigm; witnessing
Volume:6
Pagenumber:13
Source:Frontiers in psychology 6(9) (2015), S. 1-13 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01387
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Frontiers
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

