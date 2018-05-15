Schließen

Assessing anger regulation in middle childhood

  • An observational measure of anger regulation in middle childhood was developed that facilitated the in situ assessment of five maladaptive regulation strategies in response to an anger-eliciting task. 599 children aged 6-10 years (M = 8.12, SD = 0.92) participated in the study. Construct validity of the measure was examined through correlations with parent- and self-reports of anger regulation and anger reactivity. Criterion validity was established through links with teacher-rated aggression and social rejection measured by parent-, teacher-, and self-reports. The observational measure correlated significantly with parent- and self-reports of anger reactivity, whereas it was unrelated to parent- and self-reports of anger regulation. It also made a unique contribution to predicting aggression and social rejection.

Author:Helena L. RohlfGND, Barbara KrahéGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406241
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in psychology
Subtitle (English):development and validation of a behavioral observation measure
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (407)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/15
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/05/15
Tag:aggression; anger regulation; behavioral observation; middle childhood; social rejection
Volume:6
Pagenumber:14
Source:Frontiers in psychology 6(4) (2015), S. 1-14 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00453
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Frontiers
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

