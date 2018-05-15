Assessing anger regulation in middle childhood
- An observational measure of anger regulation in middle childhood was developed that facilitated the in situ assessment of five maladaptive regulation strategies in response to an anger-eliciting task. 599 children aged 6-10 years (M = 8.12, SD = 0.92) participated in the study. Construct validity of the measure was examined through correlations with parent- and self-reports of anger regulation and anger reactivity. Criterion validity was established through links with teacher-rated aggression and social rejection measured by parent-, teacher-, and self-reports. The observational measure correlated significantly with parent- and self-reports of anger reactivity, whereas it was unrelated to parent- and self-reports of anger regulation. It also made a unique contribution to predicting aggression and social rejection.
|Author:
|Helena L. RohlfGND, Barbara KrahéGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406241
Frontiers in psychology
|Frontiers in psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|development and validation of a behavioral observation measure
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (407)
Postprint
|Postprint
English
|English
2018/05/15
|2018/05/15
2015
|2015
Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
2018/05/15
|2018/05/15
|Tag:
|aggression; anger regulation; behavioral observation; middle childhood; social rejection
6
|6
14
|14
|Source:
|Frontiers in psychology 6(4) (2015), S. 1-14 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2015.00453
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Referiert
|Referiert
Open Access
|Open Access
Frontiers
|Frontiers
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle