Zeugenschaft im Bild
Visual testimony
- Zentrales Anliegen der Dissertation ist, Zeugenschaft als visuelle Strategie zu beleuchten. In Abgrenzung zur These der Undarstellbarkeit der Shoah wird der Begriff der Sichtbarmachung nutzbar gemacht, um Prozesse und die Wirkung von Bildern im Zusammenhang mit Zeugenschaft herauszustellen. Ausgangspunkt dabei ist, dass bildliche Zeugnisse einen Gegenpol zu den standardisierten Visualisierungspraktiken der Shoah bieten, sprich dem historischen Bildmaterial aufgenommen durch die Alliierten und der Nationalsozialisten. In der Arbeit wird das historische Bildmaterial als Visualisierungspraxis problematisiert und visuellen Zeugnissen gegenübergestellt, die Augen- und Überlebenszeugen der Shoah, aber auch authentische Orte des Geschehens aus einer nachträglichen Perspektive zeigen. Dabei werden insbesondere zwei kritische Strategien des Umgangs mit historischen Bildern der Shoah hervorgehoben: das Hinterfragen von Archivbildern innerhalb des Films (Harun Farockis AUFSCHUB, 2007) und die Verweigerung von Archivbildern aus der Zeit desZentrales Anliegen der Dissertation ist, Zeugenschaft als visuelle Strategie zu beleuchten. In Abgrenzung zur These der Undarstellbarkeit der Shoah wird der Begriff der Sichtbarmachung nutzbar gemacht, um Prozesse und die Wirkung von Bildern im Zusammenhang mit Zeugenschaft herauszustellen. Ausgangspunkt dabei ist, dass bildliche Zeugnisse einen Gegenpol zu den standardisierten Visualisierungspraktiken der Shoah bieten, sprich dem historischen Bildmaterial aufgenommen durch die Alliierten und der Nationalsozialisten. In der Arbeit wird das historische Bildmaterial als Visualisierungspraxis problematisiert und visuellen Zeugnissen gegenübergestellt, die Augen- und Überlebenszeugen der Shoah, aber auch authentische Orte des Geschehens aus einer nachträglichen Perspektive zeigen. Dabei werden insbesondere zwei kritische Strategien des Umgangs mit historischen Bildern der Shoah hervorgehoben: das Hinterfragen von Archivbildern innerhalb des Films (Harun Farockis AUFSCHUB, 2007) und die Verweigerung von Archivbildern aus der Zeit des Zweiten Weltkrieges (Claude Lanzmanns SHOAH, 1985). Seit den 1990er Jahren wird Zeugenschaft in der Forschung als philosophische, moralische und erkenntnistheoretische Kategorie in den USA, aber auch in Deutschland viel diskutiert. Dabei wurde die bild- und medienwissenschaftliche Perspektive im Zusammenhang mit Zeugenschaft kaum beleuchtet, darin liegt der Forschungsbeitrag der Arbeit. Insbesondere drei Gesichtspunkte von visueller Zeugenschaft werden herausgearbeitet: 1) die Sichtbarmachung der Überlebenden und der Orte des Geschehens im Jetzt, 2) die nichtsprachlichen Aspekte von Zeugenaussagen und 3) die Rolle des Zuschauers, der durch den Akt des Sehens in einem Imaginationsprozess eine Verknüpfung zwischen den Bildern aus der Jetztzeit und der nicht-sichtbaren Vergangenheit herstellt. Polen nimmt eine besondere historische Rolle als Zentrum des europäischen Judentums bis zum Zweiten Weltkrieg und gleichzeitig als »Schauplatz des Holocaust« und Ort der Augenzeugenschaft ein. Maßgeblich hat Claude Lanzmanns Film SHOAH dazu beigetragen, die Konzentrations- und Vernichtungslager im Polen der Nachkriegszeit sichtbar zu machen, und damit nicht nur Generationen von polnischen Filmemachern und Künstlern nach ihm beeinflusst, sondern auch kontroverse Debatten in Polen ausgelöst. Anhand der ausgewählten Filme lässt sich in der polnischen Erinnerungskultur seit der Wende von 1989 eine Hinwendung zur polnisch-jüdischen Geschichte erkennen, die sich verstärkt mit den Fragen der polnischen Mittäterschaft und Schuld an der Shoah auseinandersetzt. Der Untersuchungsgegenstand unterteilt sich in zwei Formate: Dokumentar- und Kunstfilm. Einerseits ist das auf ihre unterschiedlichen Produktions- und Rezeptionsbedingungen sowie die Länge der Arbeiten zurückzuführen. Andererseits bewegen sich die Kategorien auf verschiedenen Reflexionsebenen und zielen auf unterschiedliche Wirkungen beim Zuschauer ab. Während sich in den Dokumentarfilmen zum Teil explizite Bezüge (aber auch Abgrenzungen) zum Lanzmann’schen Projekt erkennen lassen, handelt es sich bei den Produktionen des zeitgenössischen Künstlers Artur Żmijewski um einen Meta-Diskurs, der auf radikale und provokative Art und Weise bestehende erinnerungskulturelle Praktiken ausstellt und kritisch hinterfragt.…
- The central aim of the thesis is to reflect on testimony as a visual strategy. In comparison to the assumption of the non-representability of the Shoah, the notion of visualization is used in order to describe processes and effects of images in connection with witnessing and testimony. The initial point of the discussion is based on the assumption that visual testimony constitutes an antipole to the standard visualization practices; that is the historical visual material recorded by the Allies and the National Socialists during World War II. Expounding the problems of the historical images, the thesis contracts the historical footage shot during the war period with the visual testimonies given by eyewitnesses and survivors of the Shoah. In particular, two central strategies are pointed out, which show a critical approach to the historical material: the critical examination of the archival footage within the film (Harun Farockis AUFSCHUB, 2007) and the refusal to show archival material shot during World War II (Claude Lanzmanns SHOAH,The central aim of the thesis is to reflect on testimony as a visual strategy. In comparison to the assumption of the non-representability of the Shoah, the notion of visualization is used in order to describe processes and effects of images in connection with witnessing and testimony. The initial point of the discussion is based on the assumption that visual testimony constitutes an antipole to the standard visualization practices; that is the historical visual material recorded by the Allies and the National Socialists during World War II. Expounding the problems of the historical images, the thesis contracts the historical footage shot during the war period with the visual testimonies given by eyewitnesses and survivors of the Shoah. In particular, two central strategies are pointed out, which show a critical approach to the historical material: the critical examination of the archival footage within the film (Harun Farockis AUFSCHUB, 2007) and the refusal to show archival material shot during World War II (Claude Lanzmanns SHOAH, 1985). Since the 1990s, testimony has been discussed as a philosophical, moral, and epistemological category in the academic discourse in the USA as well as in Germany. However, a perspective of visual or media studies in this context was rarely present, and therefore this thesis wants to contribute to this subject area. Particularly, three aspects of visual testimony are highlighted: 1) the visualization of the witnesses, survivors, and the scenes of the events in the present time, 2) the non-linguistic aspects of giving testimony and 3) the role of the spectator, who combines the images from the present time with the non-visible past by the act of seeing in a process of imagination. Poland has a special historical role as the center of the European Judaism until World War II as well as »scene of the Holocaust« and eyewitnesses. Claude Lanzmann's film SHOAH significantly contributed to the visibility of the concentration and extermination camps in Poland during the postwar period. Thus, his film not only provoked a vivid public dispute in Poland, but also influenced generations of Polish filmmakers and artists. Thereby a shift to Polish-Jewish history has been perceptible in the commemorative culture in Poland since 1989 as well as in the selected films, which increasingly deal with questions of Polish complicity and co-perpetrators of the Shoah. The subject of the work is subdivided in the two different formats: documentary and artistic film. On the one hand this is due to the unequal production and reception conditions as well as the length of the works. On the other hand the categories vary in their different levels of reflection and aim to have an effect on the viewer. While the documentaries explicitly refer to Lanzmann's project to some extent –even though some are distinct to it–, Artur Żmijewski's contemporary artistic productions provide a meta discourse, which radically and provocatively calls into question existing practices of commemorative culture.…
|Author:
|Magdalena Uçar
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-406087
|Subtitle (German):
|Strategien der Sichtbarmachung der Shoah im polnischen Dokumentar- und Kunstfilm nach 1989
|Subtitle (English):
|Strategies of visualization of the Holocaust in Polish documentary and artistic films post-1989
|Advisor:
|Dieter Mersch, Magdalena Marszałek
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/01/19
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2015/12/08
|Release Date:
|2018/01/19
|Tag:
|Erinnerungskultur; Film; Polen; Shoah; Zeugenschaft
Holocaust; Poland; commemorative culture; film; testimony
|Pagenumber:
|145
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International