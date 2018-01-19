Zeugenschaft im Bild

The central aim of the thesis is to reflect on testimony as a visual strategy. In comparison to the assumption of the non-representability of the Shoah, the notion of visualization is used in order to describe processes and effects of images in connection with witnessing and testimony. The initial point of the discussion is based on the assumption that visual testimony constitutes an antipole to the standard visualization practices; that is the historical visual material recorded by the Allies and the National Socialists during World War II. Expounding the problems of the historical images, the thesis contracts the historical footage shot during the war period with the visual testimonies given by eyewitnesses and survivors of the Shoah. In particular, two central strategies are pointed out, which show a critical approach to the historical material: the critical examination of the archival footage within the film (Harun Farockis AUFSCHUB, 2007) and the refusal to show archival material shot during World War II (Claude Lanzmanns SHOAH,

The central aim of the thesis is to reflect on testimony as a visual strategy. In comparison to the assumption of the non-representability of the Shoah, the notion of visualization is used in order to describe processes and effects of images in connection with witnessing and testimony. The initial point of the discussion is based on the assumption that visual testimony constitutes an antipole to the standard visualization practices; that is the historical visual material recorded by the Allies and the National Socialists during World War II. Expounding the problems of the historical images, the thesis contracts the historical footage shot during the war period with the visual testimonies given by eyewitnesses and survivors of the Shoah. In particular, two central strategies are pointed out, which show a critical approach to the historical material: the critical examination of the archival footage within the film (Harun Farockis AUFSCHUB, 2007) and the refusal to show archival material shot during World War II (Claude Lanzmanns SHOAH, 1985). Since the 1990s, testimony has been discussed as a philosophical, moral, and epistemological category in the academic discourse in the USA as well as in Germany. However, a perspective of visual or media studies in this context was rarely present, and therefore this thesis wants to contribute to this subject area. Particularly, three aspects of visual testimony are highlighted: 1) the visualization of the witnesses, survivors, and the scenes of the events in the present time, 2) the non-linguistic aspects of giving testimony and 3) the role of the spectator, who combines the images from the present time with the non-visible past by the act of seeing in a process of imagination. Poland has a special historical role as the center of the European Judaism until World War II as well as »scene of the Holocaust« and eyewitnesses. Claude Lanzmann's film SHOAH significantly contributed to the visibility of the concentration and extermination camps in Poland during the postwar period. Thus, his film not only provoked a vivid public dispute in Poland, but also influenced generations of Polish filmmakers and artists. Thereby a shift to Polish-Jewish history has been perceptible in the commemorative culture in Poland since 1989 as well as in the selected films, which increasingly deal with questions of Polish complicity and co-perpetrators of the Shoah. The subject of the work is subdivided in the two different formats: documentary and artistic film. On the one hand this is due to the unequal production and reception conditions as well as the length of the works. On the other hand the categories vary in their different levels of reflection and aim to have an effect on the viewer. While the documentaries explicitly refer to Lanzmann's project to some extent –even though some are distinct to it–, Artur Żmijewski's contemporary artistic productions provide a meta discourse, which radically and provocatively calls into question existing practices of commemorative culture.

…