Isothermale Amplifikationsmethoden für den DNA- und Pyrophosphat-abhängigen Pathogennachweis

Background: Established protein- and nucleic acid-based methods for the specific pathogen detection are usually performed under standardized laboratory conditions by trained staff and are associated with long processing time and high costs. In nucleic acid-based pathogen diagnostics, the isothermal amplification can be used as a rapid and cost-effective alternative to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Among all isothermal techniques, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) offers a wide range of applications for the rapid endpoint and real-time detection. A major goal of this work, was to improve the applicability of LAMP and the development of a new method to get a simple, fast and cost-effective diagnostic tool that is based on the detection of DNA and pyrophosphate. For this purpose, direct and indirect detection methods were investigated as well as additional metal ion-dependent fluorescent dyes for the selective detection of pyrophosphate in LAMP or other enzymatic reactions identified. As an alternative to the

Background: Established protein- and nucleic acid-based methods for the specific pathogen detection are usually performed under standardized laboratory conditions by trained staff and are associated with long processing time and high costs. In nucleic acid-based pathogen diagnostics, the isothermal amplification can be used as a rapid and cost-effective alternative to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Among all isothermal techniques, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) offers a wide range of applications for the rapid endpoint and real-time detection. A major goal of this work, was to improve the applicability of LAMP and the development of a new method to get a simple, fast and cost-effective diagnostic tool that is based on the detection of DNA and pyrophosphate. For this purpose, direct and indirect detection methods were investigated as well as additional metal ion-dependent fluorescent dyes for the selective detection of pyrophosphate in LAMP or other enzymatic reactions identified. As an alternative to the DNA-based digital LAMP, the previously established dyes were tested for the detection of pyrophosphate in emulsion. Finally, a new reaction mechanism was developed that allows the efficient generation of high molecular weight DNA under isothermal reaction conditions. Results: The detection of RNA- and DNA-based phytopathogens in closed reactions was established successfully with different dyes for real-time and endpoint detection. Berberine as DNA-intercalating fluorescent dye was used in the real-time detection of LAMP with comparable sensitivity to SYBR Green and EvaGreen for the first time. Additionally, the results revealed adequate tolerance of the Bst DNA polymerase to higher concentrations of the dye. Thus, it could be used directly in a closed LAMP reaction without any optimization. Furthermore, the magnesium indicator hydroxynaphthol blue (HNB) was used for fluorometric real-time detection in LAMP for the first time. To extend the number of indirect detection methods for the accumulating pyrophosphate in LAMP and other enzymatic reactions, new metal-ion-dependent dyes were identified. The developed platform could support the iterative process of finding new fluorescent dyes with regard to enzyme compatibility and their spectral properties in the presence or absence of manganese ions. To obtain a selective fluorometric displacement assay, the complex concentration dependence between all components was investigated successfully by the establishment of a combinatorial screening in a microtiter plate. The visualization of the calculated signal-to-noise ratio was then used to identify alizarin red S and tetracycline as promising candidates under simulated reaction conditions. By testing both dyes in the enzymatic assay, alizarin red S was confirmed as low-cost, non-toxic and robust dye for the pyrophosphate dependent increase of the fluorescence intensity. The previously established dyes (HNB, calcein and alizarin red S) were applied successfully for the indirect and fluorometric detection of pyrophosphate in a LAMP-optimized emulsion. The stability and homogeneity of the generated emulsion was increased by adding the surfactant poloxamer 188. The fluorescence microscopic analysis showed a distinct discrimination between positive and negative droplets, in particular by using calcein, HNB and alizarin red S. Additionally, a new amplification reaction that is also based on the Bst DNA polymerase was developed to prevent the complicated primer design and likelihood of unspecific amplification in LAMP. The efficient regeneration of the single stranded priming site was achieved by the integration of a specific linker (abasic site or hexaethylenglycol) between two priming sites to create a bifunctional hinge-primer. After the hybridization on the template sequence, the hinge-primer was used to induce the refolding to a hairpin structure and for blocking the polymerase activity on the reverse strand. Thus, an autocyclic amplification can be achieved at isothermal reaction conditions. Finally, the efficiency of the hinge-initiated primer dependent amplification (HIP) was improved by decreasing the distance between the modified hinge-primer and the corresponding PCR-like primer. Conclusion: Due to its robustness and efficiency, LAMP has been developed to a powerful alternative for the standardized PCR-based diagnostics in molecular biology in the past years. Different detection methods improve the performance of the qualitative and quantitative LAMP in field applications as well as in diagnostics. The new DNA and pyrophosphate based assays can be used in closed reactions and contribute to a simple pathogen detection. Furthermore, the advancements can lead to a considerable reduction of costs and time compared to conventional methods. An attractive achievement is the further optimization of the HIP as sensitive pathogen assay by using LAMP-based detection methods. The use of Bst DNA polymerasedependent reactions will allow a robust integration of the isothermal amplification in microfluidic systems. By combining sample preparation, amplification and detection in one device, powerful applications with short analysis time and low instrumental requirements are a future perspective in pathogen diagnostics.

…