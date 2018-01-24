Isothermale Amplifikationsmethoden für den DNA- und Pyrophosphat-abhängigen Pathogennachweis
Isothermal amplification methods for DNA- and pyrophophate based pathogen detection
- Hintergrund: Etablierte Protein- und Nukleinsäure-basierte Methoden für den spezifischen Pathogennachweis sind nur unter standardisierten Laborbedingungen von geschultem Personal durchführbar und daher mit einem hohen Zeit- und Kostenaufwand verbunden. In der Nukleinsäure-basierten Diagnostik kann durch die Einführung der isothermalen Amplifikation eine schnelle und kostengünstige Alternative zur Polymerase-Kettenreaktion (PCR) verwendet werden. Die Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) bietet aufgrund der hohen Amplifikationseffizienz vielfältige Detektionsmöglichkeiten, die sowohl für Schnelltest- als auch für Monitoring-Anwendungen geeignet sind.
Ein wesentliches Ziel dieser Arbeit war die Verbesserung der Anwendbarkeit der LAMP und die Entwicklung einer neuen Methode für den einfachen, schnellen und günstigen Nachweis von Pathogenen mittels alternativer DNA- oder Pyrophosphat-abhängiger Detektionsverfahren. Hier wurden zunächst direkte und indirekte Detektionsmethoden untersucht und darauf aufbauend ein Verfahren entwickelt, mit dem neue Metallionen-abhängige Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe für die selektive Detektion von Pyrophosphat in der LAMP und anderen enzymatischen Reaktionen identifiziert werden können. Als Alternative für die DNA-basierte Detektion in der digitalen LAMP sollten die zuvor etablierten Farbstoffe für den Pyrophosphatnachweis in einer Emulsion getestet werden. Abschließend wurde ein neuer Reaktionsmechanismus für die effiziente Generierung hochmolekularer DNA unter isothermalen Bedingungen als Alternative zur LAMP entwickelt.
Ergebnisse: Für den Nachweis RNA- und DNA-basierter Phythopathogene konnte die Echtzeit- und Endpunktdetektion mit verschiedenen Farbstoffen in einem geschlossenen System etabliert werden. Hier wurde Berberin als DNA-interkalierender Fluoreszenzfarbstoff mit vergleichbarer Sensitivität zu SYBR Green und EvaGreen erfolgreich in der LAMP mit Echtzeitdetektion eingesetzt. Ein Vorteil von Berberin gegenüber den anderen Farbstoffen ist die Toleranz der DNA-Polymerase auch bei hohen Farbstoffkonzentrationen. Berberin kann daher auch in der geschlossenen LAMP-Reaktion ohne zusätzliche Anpassung der Reaktionsbedingungen für die Endpunktdetektion verwendet werden. Darüber hinaus konnte Hydroxynaphtholblau (HNB), das für den kolorimetrischen Endpunktnachweis bekannt ist, erstmals auch für die fluorimetrische Detektion der LAMP in Echtzeit eingesetzt werden. Zusätzlich konnten in der Arbeit weitere Metallionen-abhängige Farbstoffe zur indirekten Detektion der LAMP über das Pyrophosphat identifiziert werden. Dafür wurde eine iterative Methode entwickelt, mit der potenzielle Farbstoffe hinsichtlich ihrer Enzymkompatibilität und ihrer spektralen Eigenschaften bei An- oder Abwesenheit von Manganionen selektiert werden können. Mithilfe eines kombinatorischen Screenings im Mikrotiterplattenformat konnte die komplexe Konzentrationsabhängigkeit zwischen den einzelnen Komponenten für einen fluorimetrischen Verdrängungsnachweis untersucht werden. Durch die Visualisierung des Signal-Rausch-Verhältnis’ als Intensitätsmatrix (heatmap) konnten zunächst Alizarinrot S und Tetrazyklin unter simulierten Reaktionsbedingungen selektiert werden. In der anschließenden enzymatischen LAMP-Reaktion konnte insbesondere Alizarinrot S als günstiger, nicht-toxischer und robuster Fluoreszenzfarbstoff identifiziert werden und zeigte eine Pyrophosphat-abhängige Zunahme der Fluoreszenzintensität. Die zuvor etablierten Farbstoffe (HNB, Calcein und Alizarinrot S) konnten anschließend erfolgreich für die indirekte, fluorimetrische Detektion von Pyrophosphat in einer LAMP-optimierten Emulsion eingesetzt werden. Die Stabilität und Homogenität der generierten Emulsion wurde durch den Zusatz des Emulgators Poloxamer 188 verbessert. Durch die fluoreszenzmikroskopische Analyse der Emulsion war eine eindeutige Diskriminierung der positiven und negativen Tröpfchen vor allem bei Einsatz von Calcein und Alizarinrot S möglich. Aufgrund des komplexen Primer-Designs und der hohen Wahrscheinlichkeit unspezifischer Amplifikation in der LAMP wurde eine neue Bst DNA-Polymerase-abhängige isothermale Amplifikationsreaktion entwickelt. Durch die Integration einer spezifischen Linkerstruktur (abasische Stelle oder Hexaethylenglykol) zwischen zwei Primersequenzen konnte ein bifunktioneller Primer die effiziente Regenerierung der Primerbindungsstellen gewährleisten. Der neue Primer induziert nach der spezifischen Hybridisierung auf dem Templat die Rückfaltung zu einer Haarnadelstruktur und blockiert gleichzeitig die Polymeraseaktivität am Gegenstrang, wodurch eine autozyklische Amplifikation trotz konstanter Reaktionstemperatur möglich ist. Die Effizienz der „Hinge-initiated Primer dependent Amplification“ (HIP) konnte abschließend durch die Verkürzung der Distanz zwischen einem modifizierten Hinge-Primer und einem PCR-ähnlichen Primer verbessert werden.
Schlussfolgerung: Die LAMP hat sich aufgrund der hohen Robustheit und Effizienz zu einer leistungsfähigen Alternative für die klassische PCR in der molekularbiologischen Diagnostik entwickelt. Unterschiedliche Detektionsverfahren verbessern die Leistungsfähigkeit der qualitativen und quantitativen LAMP für die Feldanwendungen und für die Diagnostik, da die neuen DNA- und Pyrophosphat-abhängigen Nachweismethoden in einer geschlossenen Reaktion eingesetzt werden können und so eine einfache Pathogendiagnostik ermöglichen. Die gezeigten Methoden können darüber hinaus zu einer Kostensenkung und Zeitersparnis gegenüber den herkömmlichen Methoden beitragen. Ein attraktives Ziel stellt die Weiterentwicklung der HIP für den Pathogennachweis als Alternative zur LAMP dar. Hierbei können die neuen LAMP-Detektionsverfahren ebenfalls Anwendung finden. Die Verwendung von Bst DNA-Polymerase-abhängigen Reaktionen ermöglicht darüber hinaus die Integration einer robusten isothermalen Amplifikation in mikrofluidische Systeme. Durch die Kombination der Probenvorbereitung, Amplifikation und Detektion sind zukünftige Anwendungen mit kurzer Analysezeit und geringem apparativen Aufwand insbesondere in der Pathogendiagnostik möglich.…
- Background: Established protein- and nucleic acid-based methods for the specific pathogen detection are usually performed under standardized laboratory conditions by trained staff and are associated with long processing time and high costs. In nucleic acid-based pathogen diagnostics, the isothermal amplification can be used as a rapid and cost-effective alternative to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Among all isothermal techniques, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) offers a wide range of applications for the rapid endpoint and real-time detection.
A major goal of this work, was to improve the applicability of LAMP and the development of a new method to get a simple, fast and cost-effective diagnostic tool that is based on the detection of DNA and pyrophosphate. For this purpose, direct and indirect detection methods were investigated as well as additional metal ion-dependent fluorescent dyes for the selective detection of pyrophosphate in LAMP or other enzymatic reactions identified. As an alternative to the DNA-based digital LAMP, the previously established dyes were tested for the detection of pyrophosphate in emulsion. Finally, a new reaction mechanism was developed that allows the efficient generation of high molecular weight DNA under isothermal reaction conditions.
Results: The detection of RNA- and DNA-based phytopathogens in closed reactions was established successfully with different dyes for real-time and endpoint detection. Berberine as DNA-intercalating fluorescent dye was used in the real-time detection of LAMP with comparable sensitivity to SYBR Green and EvaGreen for the first time. Additionally, the results revealed adequate tolerance of the Bst DNA polymerase to higher concentrations of the dye. Thus, it could be used directly in a closed LAMP reaction without any optimization. Furthermore, the magnesium indicator hydroxynaphthol blue (HNB) was used for fluorometric real-time detection in LAMP for the first time. To extend the number of indirect detection methods for the accumulating pyrophosphate in LAMP and other enzymatic reactions, new metal-ion-dependent dyes were identified. The developed platform could support the iterative process of finding new fluorescent dyes with regard to enzyme compatibility and their spectral properties in the presence or absence of manganese ions. To obtain a selective fluorometric displacement assay, the complex concentration dependence between all components was investigated successfully by the establishment of a combinatorial screening in a microtiter plate. The visualization of the calculated signal-to-noise ratio was then used to identify alizarin red S and tetracycline as promising candidates under simulated reaction conditions. By testing both dyes in the enzymatic assay, alizarin red S was confirmed as low-cost, non-toxic and robust dye for the pyrophosphate dependent increase of the fluorescence intensity. The previously established dyes (HNB, calcein and alizarin red S) were applied successfully for the indirect and fluorometric detection of pyrophosphate in a LAMP-optimized emulsion. The stability and homogeneity of the generated emulsion was increased by adding the surfactant poloxamer 188. The fluorescence microscopic analysis showed a distinct discrimination between positive and negative droplets, in particular by using calcein, HNB and alizarin red S. Additionally, a new amplification reaction that is also based on the Bst DNA polymerase was developed to prevent the complicated primer design and likelihood of unspecific amplification in LAMP. The efficient regeneration of the single stranded priming site was achieved by the integration of a specific linker (abasic site or hexaethylenglycol) between two priming sites to create a bifunctional hinge-primer. After the hybridization on the template sequence, the hinge-primer was used to induce the refolding to a hairpin structure and for blocking the polymerase activity on the reverse strand. Thus, an autocyclic amplification can be achieved at isothermal reaction conditions. Finally, the efficiency of the hinge-initiated primer dependent amplification (HIP) was improved by decreasing the distance between the modified hinge-primer and the corresponding PCR-like primer.
Conclusion: Due to its robustness and efficiency, LAMP has been developed to a powerful alternative for the standardized PCR-based diagnostics in molecular biology in the past years. Different detection methods improve the performance of the qualitative and quantitative LAMP in field applications as well as in diagnostics. The new DNA and pyrophosphate based assays can be used in closed reactions and contribute to a simple pathogen detection. Furthermore, the advancements can lead to a considerable reduction of costs and time compared to conventional methods. An attractive achievement is the further optimization of the HIP as sensitive pathogen assay by using LAMP-based detection methods. The use of Bst DNA polymerasedependent reactions will allow a robust integration of the isothermal amplification in microfluidic systems. By combining sample preparation, amplification and detection in one device, powerful applications with short analysis time and low instrumental requirements are a future perspective in pathogen diagnostics.…