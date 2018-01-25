Der konsularische Schutz

The increase of abductions of German nationals abroad and the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court of 28th May 2009 led to the present detailed and comprehensive analysis of the legal background of the right to consular protection exercised by the German missions abroad. The first chapter gives a detailed overview of state obligations to grant consular protection and possible corresponding individual rights under international, European and German Constitutional law as well as the German Consular Act (Konsulargesetz). The second chapter analyzes the scope and the preconditions for the exercise of consular protection under the different legal norms of the German Consular Act. This chapter focuses on Article 5 para. 1 sentence 1 of the Consular Act and the above mentioned judgment of the Federal Administrative Court, which according to the author misjudges the scope of this legal norm. Article 5 of the Consular Act is a special provision of welfare law outside of the Social Code (SGB XII) applying only to emergencies

The increase of abductions of German nationals abroad and the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court of 28th May 2009 led to the present detailed and comprehensive analysis of the legal background of the right to consular protection exercised by the German missions abroad. The first chapter gives a detailed overview of state obligations to grant consular protection and possible corresponding individual rights under international, European and German Constitutional law as well as the German Consular Act (Konsulargesetz). The second chapter analyzes the scope and the preconditions for the exercise of consular protection under the different legal norms of the German Consular Act. This chapter focuses on Article 5 para. 1 sentence 1 of the Consular Act and the above mentioned judgment of the Federal Administrative Court, which according to the author misjudges the scope of this legal norm. Article 5 of the Consular Act is a special provision of welfare law outside of the Social Code (SGB XII) applying only to emergencies resulting from a financial distress. The third chapter outlines the legal basis for state refund claims regarding the state expenses, which are made in connection with the exercise of consular protection. In addition it includes a short forecast on the future provisions of the Federal Fees Act (Bundesgebührengesetz) and its corresponding executive orders. The final chapter summarizes the results of this thesis based on an authentic historical case and contains a draft for a legal bill, which offers solutions to the found shortcomings in the present German Consular Act.

