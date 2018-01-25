Der konsularische Schutz
Consular Protection by German missions abroad
- Anlässlich der Zunahme von Entführungen deutscher Staatsangehöriger im Ausland und des im Jahr 2009 ergangenen Urteils des Bundesverwaltungsgerichts zu diesem Thema legt die vorliegende Arbeit eine detaillierte und umfassende Analyse der Rechtsgrundlagen für die Gewährung konsularischen Schutzes durch die Auslandsvertretungen der Bundesrepublik Deutschland vor. Das erste Kapitel beinhaltet eine detaillierte Darstellung der sich aus dem Völker-, Europa- und Verfassungsrecht sowie aus dem Konsulargesetz ergebenen staatlichen Handlungspflichten sowie möglicher damit einhergehender Individualansprüche auf die Ausübung konsularischen Schutzes im Einzelfall. Im zweiten Kapitel werden die Voraussetzungen der Gewährung konsularischen Schutzes nach dem Konsulargesetz dargestellt. Den Schwerpunkt bildet hierbei die Bestimmung des Anwendungsbereiches des § 5 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Konsulargesetz unter Berücksichtigung des Urteils des Bundesverwaltungsgerichtes vom 28.05.2009, welches nach Auffassung der Verfasserin den AnwendungsbereichAnlässlich der Zunahme von Entführungen deutscher Staatsangehöriger im Ausland und des im Jahr 2009 ergangenen Urteils des Bundesverwaltungsgerichts zu diesem Thema legt die vorliegende Arbeit eine detaillierte und umfassende Analyse der Rechtsgrundlagen für die Gewährung konsularischen Schutzes durch die Auslandsvertretungen der Bundesrepublik Deutschland vor. Das erste Kapitel beinhaltet eine detaillierte Darstellung der sich aus dem Völker-, Europa- und Verfassungsrecht sowie aus dem Konsulargesetz ergebenen staatlichen Handlungspflichten sowie möglicher damit einhergehender Individualansprüche auf die Ausübung konsularischen Schutzes im Einzelfall. Im zweiten Kapitel werden die Voraussetzungen der Gewährung konsularischen Schutzes nach dem Konsulargesetz dargestellt. Den Schwerpunkt bildet hierbei die Bestimmung des Anwendungsbereiches des § 5 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Konsulargesetz unter Berücksichtigung des Urteils des Bundesverwaltungsgerichtes vom 28.05.2009, welches nach Auffassung der Verfasserin den Anwendungsbereich dieser Norm verkennt. Bei § 5 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Konsulargesetz handelt es sich um eine besondere sozialhilferechtliche Norm außerhalb der SGB XII, welche die konsularische Hilfe allein in wirtschaftlichen Notlagen regelt. Das dritte Kapitel analysiert die bestehenden Regelungen über die Erstattung der im Rahmen der Gewährung konsularischen Schutzes entstandenen Kosten und erklärt deren Systematik. Ferner erfolgt ein Ausblick auf die künftigen Regelungen der Kostenerstattung nach dem Bundesgebührengesetz sowie der damit einhergehenden Rechtsverordnung. Zum Abschluss werden die Ergebnisse anhand eines historischen Falles zusammengefasst sowie ein Gesetzesvorschlag vorgestellt, welcher die gefundenen Unklarheiten und Unstimmigkeiten im Konsulargesetz beheben kann.…
- The increase of abductions of German nationals abroad and the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court of 28th May 2009 led to the present detailed and comprehensive analysis of the legal background of the right to consular protection exercised by the German missions abroad. The first chapter gives a detailed overview of state obligations to grant consular protection and possible corresponding individual rights under international, European and German Constitutional law as well as the German Consular Act (Konsulargesetz). The second chapter analyzes the scope and the preconditions for the exercise of consular protection under the different legal norms of the German Consular Act. This chapter focuses on Article 5 para. 1 sentence 1 of the Consular Act and the above mentioned judgment of the Federal Administrative Court, which according to the author misjudges the scope of this legal norm. Article 5 of the Consular Act is a special provision of welfare law outside of the Social Code (SGB XII) applying only to emergenciesThe increase of abductions of German nationals abroad and the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court of 28th May 2009 led to the present detailed and comprehensive analysis of the legal background of the right to consular protection exercised by the German missions abroad. The first chapter gives a detailed overview of state obligations to grant consular protection and possible corresponding individual rights under international, European and German Constitutional law as well as the German Consular Act (Konsulargesetz). The second chapter analyzes the scope and the preconditions for the exercise of consular protection under the different legal norms of the German Consular Act. This chapter focuses on Article 5 para. 1 sentence 1 of the Consular Act and the above mentioned judgment of the Federal Administrative Court, which according to the author misjudges the scope of this legal norm. Article 5 of the Consular Act is a special provision of welfare law outside of the Social Code (SGB XII) applying only to emergencies resulting from a financial distress. The third chapter outlines the legal basis for state refund claims regarding the state expenses, which are made in connection with the exercise of consular protection. In addition it includes a short forecast on the future provisions of the Federal Fees Act (Bundesgebührengesetz) and its corresponding executive orders. The final chapter summarizes the results of this thesis based on an authentic historical case and contains a draft for a legal bill, which offers solutions to the found shortcomings in the present German Consular Act.…
