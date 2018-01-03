Schließen

Analysis of Target of Rapamycin (Tor) induced changes of the Arabidopsis thaliana proteome using sub-cellular resolution

Metadaten
Author:Krzysztof Bajdzienko
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/01/03
Pagenumber:167
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

