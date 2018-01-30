Prosodic phrase boundary perception in adults and infants
Die Wahrnehmung prosodischer Phrasengrenzen bei Erwachsenen und Säuglingen
- Prosody is a rich source of information that heavily supports spoken language comprehension. In particular, prosodic phrase boundaries divide the continuous speech stream into chunks reflecting the semantic and syntactic structure of an utterance. This chunking or prosodic phrasing plays a critical role in both spoken language processing and language acquisition. Aiming at a better understanding of the underlying processing mechanisms and their acquisition, the present work investigates factors that influence prosodic phrase boundary perception in adults and infants. Using the event-related potential (ERP) technique, three experimental studies examined the role of prosodic context (i.e., phrase length) in German phrase boundary perception and of the main prosodic boundary cues, namely pitch change, final lengthening, and pause. With regard to the boundary cues, the dissertation focused on the questions which cues or cue combination are essential for the perception of a prosodic boundary and on whether and how this cue weightingProsody is a rich source of information that heavily supports spoken language comprehension. In particular, prosodic phrase boundaries divide the continuous speech stream into chunks reflecting the semantic and syntactic structure of an utterance. This chunking or prosodic phrasing plays a critical role in both spoken language processing and language acquisition. Aiming at a better understanding of the underlying processing mechanisms and their acquisition, the present work investigates factors that influence prosodic phrase boundary perception in adults and infants. Using the event-related potential (ERP) technique, three experimental studies examined the role of prosodic context (i.e., phrase length) in German phrase boundary perception and of the main prosodic boundary cues, namely pitch change, final lengthening, and pause. With regard to the boundary cues, the dissertation focused on the questions which cues or cue combination are essential for the perception of a prosodic boundary and on whether and how this cue weighting develops during infancy. Using ERPs is advantageous because the technique captures the immediate impact of (linguistic) information during on-line processing. Moreover, as it can be applied independently of specific task demands or an overt response performance, it can be used with both infants and adults. ERPs are particularly suitable to study the time course and underlying mechanisms of boundary perception, because a specific ERP component, the Closure Positive Shift (CPS) is well established as neuro-physiological indicator of prosodic boundary perception in adults. The results of the three experimental studies first underpin that the prosodic context plays an immediate role in the processing of prosodic boundary information. Moreover, the second study reveals that adult listeners perceive a prosodic boundary also on the basis of a sub-set of the boundary cues available in the speech signal. Both ERP and simultaneously collected behavioral data (i.e., prosodic judgements) suggest that the combination of pitch change and final lengthening triggers boundary perception; however, when presented as single cues, neither pitch change nor final lengthening were sufficient. Finally, testing six- and eight-month-old infants shows that the early sensitivity for prosodic information is reflected in a brain response resembling the adult CPS. For both age groups, brain responses to prosodic boundaries cued by pitch change and final lengthening revealed a positivity that can be interpreted as a CPS-like infant ERP component. In contrast, but comparable to the adults’ response pattern, pitch change as a single cue does not provoke an infant CPS. These results show that infant phrase boundary perception is not exclusively based on pause detection and hint at an early ability to exploit subtle, relational prosodic cues in speech perception.…
- Die Wahrnehmung prosodischer Phrasengrenzen spielt eine zentrale Rolle sowohl im frühen Spracherwerb als auch bei der auditiven Sprachperzeption: Prosodische Grenzmarkierungen sind insbesondere relevant, da sie den Sprachstrom gliedern (so genanntes chunking), dabei die syntaktische Struktur einer Äußerung widerspiegeln und zusammenhängende Sinneinheiten erkennbar machen. Um die der Verarbeitung prosodischer Information zugrunde liegenden Mechanismen und deren Erwerb besser charakterisieren zu können, befasst die vorliegende Dissertation mit Faktoren, die die Wahrnehmung prosodischer Grenzmarkierungen bei Erwachsenen und Säuglingen beeinflussen. Mithilfe der Erhebung Ereigniskorrelierter Hirnpotentiale (EKPs) wurde untersucht, welche Rolle der prosodische Kontext (hier: die Phrasenlänge) sowie die an Phrasengrenzen auftretenden Hinweisreize (sogenannte prosodische Cues) bei der Wahrnehmung prosodischer Grenzen im Deutschen spielen. Die untersuchten prosodischen Cues umfassen das Auftreten von Tonhöhenveränderung (pitchDie Wahrnehmung prosodischer Phrasengrenzen spielt eine zentrale Rolle sowohl im frühen Spracherwerb als auch bei der auditiven Sprachperzeption: Prosodische Grenzmarkierungen sind insbesondere relevant, da sie den Sprachstrom gliedern (so genanntes chunking), dabei die syntaktische Struktur einer Äußerung widerspiegeln und zusammenhängende Sinneinheiten erkennbar machen. Um die der Verarbeitung prosodischer Information zugrunde liegenden Mechanismen und deren Erwerb besser charakterisieren zu können, befasst die vorliegende Dissertation mit Faktoren, die die Wahrnehmung prosodischer Grenzmarkierungen bei Erwachsenen und Säuglingen beeinflussen. Mithilfe der Erhebung Ereigniskorrelierter Hirnpotentiale (EKPs) wurde untersucht, welche Rolle der prosodische Kontext (hier: die Phrasenlänge) sowie die an Phrasengrenzen auftretenden Hinweisreize (sogenannte prosodische Cues) bei der Wahrnehmung prosodischer Grenzen im Deutschen spielen. Die untersuchten prosodischen Cues umfassen das Auftreten von Tonhöhenveränderung (pitch change) und finaler Dehnung (final lengthening) sowie Pausensetzung (pause). Es wurde hierbei der Frage nachgegangen, welche Cues oder Cue-Kombinationen für die Wahrnehmung einer Phrasengrenze relevant sind und ob bzw. wie sich diese Gewichtung im Säuglingsalter entwickelt. EKPs sind insbesondere geeignet, da sie als on-line Methode die unmittelbare Integration prosodischer Information beim Sprachverstehen erfassen und sowohl bei Erwachsenen als auch bei Säuglingen angewendet werden können. Zudem gibt es mit dem closure positive shift (CPS) eine als Korrelat der Wahrnehmung größerer prosodischer Grenzen etablierte EKP-Komponente. Die Ergebnisse der drei experimentellen Studien untermauern, dass der Äußerungskontext eine unmittelbare Rolle bei der Verarbeitung von prosodischen Grenzmarkierungen spielt. Darüber hinaus konnte gezeigt werden, dass erwachsene Hörer eine prosodische Grenze auch basierend auf einem Sub-Set der möglichen, im akustischen Signal verfügbaren, prosodischen Cues wahrnehmen: Die Kombination von Tonhöhenveränderung und finaler Dehnung ist ausreichend, um die Wahrnehmung einer Phrasengrenze zu evozieren; als alleinige Cues sind jedoch weder Tonhöhenveränderung noch finale Dehnung hinreichend. Dies offenbarte sich sowohl im Ausbleiben des CPS als auch in simultan erhobenen Verhaltensdaten (Beurteilung der prosodischen Struktur). Schließlich ergab die Untersuchung sechs- und achtmonatiger Säuglinge, dass sich die frühe Sensitivität für prosodische Informationen in einem neurophysiologischen Korrelat widerspiegelt, welches dem CPS bei Erwachsenen gleicht. Die EKP-Daten zeigten, dass sowohl sechs- als auch achtmonatige Säuglinge prosodische Phrasengrenzen anhand der Kombination von Tonhöhenveränderung und finaler Dehnung wahrnehmen, wohingegen die Tonhöhenveränderung allein auch bei Säuglingen keinen CPS auslöst. Bereits in diesem frühen Alter ist somit die Pause als Grenzmarkierung nicht zwingend erforderlich.…
|Author:
|Julia Holzgrefe-Lang
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405943
|Subtitle (English):
|what the brain reveals about contextual influence and the impact of prosodic cues
|Advisor:
|Isabell Wartenburger
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/06/28
|Release Date:
|2018/01/30
|Tag:
|Closure Positive Shift (CPS); Ereigniskorrelierte Hirnpotentiale (EKP); Prosodie; Spracherwerb; Sprachwahrnehmung; Säuglinge; prosodische Grenzmarkierungen; prosodische Phrasengrenzen
Closure Positive Shift (CPS); event-related potentials (ERP); infants; language acquisition; prosodic boundary cues; prosodic phrase boundaries; prosody; speech perception
|Pagenumber:
|VIII, 141
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht