Cumarin- und DBD-Farbstoffe als Fluoreszenzsonden

In this thesis, three topics are discussed in connection with the spectroscopic properties of coumarin (Cou) and DBD ([1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole) dyes. The first part shows the basic spectroscopic characterization of 7-aminocumarins and their advantage as a fluorescence probe for fluorescence immunoassays. In the second part, the photophysical properties of the coumarins are used to investigate Cou- and DBD-functionalized oligo-spiro-ketal rods (OSTK) and their properties as membrane probes. The last part deals with the synthesis and characterization of Cou- and DBD-functionalized polyprolines as reference systems for sulfur-functionalized OSTK rods and their coupling to gold nanoparticles. The fact that immunochemical analysis methods are very successful in clinical diagnostics and are now also included for food control and monitoring of environmental questions they are of great interest for further research. Among the various immunoassays, luminescence-based formats are distinguished by their outstanding sensitivity, which makes this format particularly attractive for future applications. The need for multiparameter detection capabilities requires a toolbox of dyes to convert the biochemical response to an optically detectable signal. Here, in the case of a multiparameter approach, each analyte is detected by another dye with a unique emission color which covers the blue to red spectral range or a unique decay time. In the case of a competitive immunoassay format, a single antibody would be required for each of the different dyes. In the present work, a slightly modified approach is presented as a basic antigen using a coumarin moiety against which highly specific antibodies have been produced. By modifying the parent coumarin moiety at a site of the molecule which is not relevant for recognition by the antibody, the full spectral range from blue to deep red can be accessed. This work presents the photophysical characterization of the different cumarine derivatives and their corresponding immuno complexes with two different but nevertheless highly specific monoclonal antibodies (mAb). The coumarin dyes and their immunocomplexes were characterized by steady-state time-resolved absorption and fluorescence emission spectroscopy. In addition, fluorescence depolarization measurements were performed to complete the data emphasizing the different binding modes of the two antibodies. In contrast to frequently used detection systems, a massive fluorescence enhancement was found in the formation of the antibody dye complex up to a factor of 50. Because of the slight change in the emission by adjusting the coumarin substitution in the position of the parent molecule which is not relevant for the antigen binding, a dye toolbox which can be used for the construction of competitive multiparameter fluorescence enhancement immunoassays has been created. Due to their hydrophobic backbone, oligospirothioketal rods (OSTK) are easily incorporated into lipid bilayers and are therefore used as an optical membrane probe. Because of their narrow diameter, only a minimal disturbance of the lipid bilayer is caused. By labeling with fluorescent dyes, novel Förster resonance energy transfer probes are available with highly defined relative orientations of the transition dipole moments of the donor and acceptor dyes, making the class of the OSTK probes into a powerful, flexible toolbox for optical biosensor applications. The incorporation of cumarin and [1,3]-dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxol-labeled OSTK rods in large unilamellar vesicles was investigated using steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence experiments and the results were confirmed by fluorescence depolarization measurements. The last part of this work deals with the synthesis and characterization of Cou- and DBD-functionalized polyprolines and their coupling to gold nanoparticles. The dye-labeled polyprolines were successfully synthesized. Influences on the spectroscopic properties of the dyes by binding to the polyproline helix were found. The coupling to 5 nm AuNP was successfully carried out. The experience gained by the coupling of the polyprolins to the AuNP can be used as a good basis for the investigation of a single molecule FRET AFM nanoscopy using OSTK rods.

