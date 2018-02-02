Cumarin- und DBD-Farbstoffe als Fluoreszenzsonden
Coumarin and dbd dyes as fluorescent probes
- In dieser Arbeit werden drei Themen im Zusammenhang mit den spektroskopischen Eigenschaften von Cumarin- (Cou) und DBD-Farbstoffen ([1,3]Dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxol) behandelt. Der erste Teil zeigt die grundlegende spektroskopische Charakterisierung von 7-Aminocumarinen und ihre potentielle Anwendung als Fluoreszenzsonde für Fluoreszenzimmunassays. Im zweiten Teil werden mit die photophysikalischen Eigenschaften der Cumarine genutzt um Cou- und DBD-funktionalisierte Oligo-Spiro-Ketal-Stäbe (OSTK) und ihre Eigenschaften als Membransonden zu untersuchen. Der letzte Teil beschäftigt sich mit der Synthese und der Charakterisierung von Cou- und DBD-funktionalisierten Polyprolinen als Referenzsysteme für schwefelfunktionalisierte OSTK-Stäbe und ihrer Kopplung an Goldnanopartikel. Immunochemische Analysemethoden sind in der klinischen Diagnostik sehr erfolgreich und werden heute auch für die Nahrungsmittelkontrolle und Überwachung von Umweltfragen mit einbezogen. Immunochemische Analysemethoden sind in der klinischen Diagnostik sehr erfolgreich und werden heute auch für die Nahrungsmittelkontrolle und Überwachung von Umweltfragen mit einbezogen. Dadurch sind sie von großem Interesse für weitere Forschungen. Unter den verschiedenen Immunassays zeichnen sich lumineszenzbasierte Formate durch ihre herausragende Sensitivität aus, die dieses Format für zukünftige Anwendungen besonders attraktiv macht. Die Notwendigkeit von Multiparameterdetektionsmöglichkeiten erfordert einen Werkzeugkasten mit Farbstoffen, um die biochemische Reaktion in ein optisch detektierbares Signal umzuwandeln. Hier wird bei einem Multiparameteransatz jeder Analyt durch einen anderen Farbstoff mit einer einzigartigen Emissionsfarbe, die den blauen bis roten Spektralbereich abdecken, oder eine einzigartige Abklingzeit detektiert. Im Falle eines kompetitiven Immunassayformats wäre für jeden der verschiedenen Farbstoffe ein einzelner Antikörper erforderlich. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wird ein leicht modifizierter Ansatz unter Verwendung einer Cumarineinheit, gegen die hochspezifische monoklonale Antikörper (mAb) erzeugt wurden, als grundlegendes Antigen präsentiert. Durch eine Modifikation der Stammcumarineinheit an einer Position des Moleküls, die für die Erkennung durch den Antikörper nicht relevant ist, kann auf den vollen Spektralbereich von blau bis tiefrot zugegriffen werden. In dieser Arbeit wird die photophysikalische Charakterisierung der verschiedenen Cumarinderivate und ihrer entsprechenden Immunkomplexe mit zwei verschiedenen, aber dennoch hochspezifischen, Antikörpern präsentiert. Die Cumarinfarbstoffe und ihre Immunkomplexe wurden durch stationäre und zeitaufgelöste Absorptions- sowie Fluoreszenzemissionsspektroskopie charakterisiert. Darüber hinaus wurden Fluoreszenzdepolarisationsmessungen durchgeführt, um die Daten zu vervollständigen, die die verschiedenen Bindungsmodi der beiden Antikörper betonten. Im Gegensatz zu häufig eingesetzten Nachweissystemen wurde eine massive Fluoreszenzverstärkung bei der Bildung des Antikörper-Farbstoffkomplexes bis zu einem Faktor von 50 gefunden. Wegen der leichten Emissionsfarbenänderung durch das Anpassen der Cumarinsubstitution in der für die Antigenbindung nicht relevanten Position des Elternmoleküls, ist eine Farbstoff-Toolbox vorhanden, die bei der Konstruktion von kompetitiven Multiparameterfluoreszenzverstärkungsimmunassays verwendet werden kann. Oligo-Spiro-Thio-Ketal-Stäbe werden aufgrund ihres hydrophoben Rückgrats leicht in Doppellipidschichten eingebaut und deshalb als optische Membransonde verwendet. Wegen ihres geringen Durchmessers wird nur eine minimale Störung der Doppellipidschicht verursacht. Durch die Markierung mit Fluoreszenzfarbstoffen sind neuartige Förster-Resonanz-Energietransfersonden mit hoch definierten relativen Orientierungen der Übergangsdipolmomente der Donor- und Akzeptorfarbstoffe zugänglich und macht die Klasse der OSTK-Sonden zu einem leistungsstarken, flexiblen Werkzeugkasten für optische Biosensoranwendungen. Mit Hilfe von stationären und zeitaufgelösten Fluoreszenzexperimenten wurde der Einbau von Cumarin- und DBD markierten OSTK-Stäben in großen unilamellaren Vesikeln untersucht und die Ergebnisse durch Fluoreszenzdepolarisationsmessungen untermauert. Der letzte Teil dieser Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit der Synthese und Charakterisierung von Cou- und DBD-funktionalisierten Polyprolinen und ihrer Kopplung an Goldnanopartikel. Die farbstoffmarkierten Polyproline konnten erfolgreich hergestellt werden. Es zeigten sich deutlich Einflüsse auf die spektroskopischen Eigenschaften der Farbstoffe durch die Bindung an die Polyprolinhelix. Die Kopplung an die 5 nm großen AuNP konnte erfolgreich durchgeführt werden. Die Erfahrungen, die durch die Kopplung der Polyproline an die AuNP, gewonnen wurde, ist die Basis für eine Einzelmolekül-AFM-FRET-Nanoskopie mit OSTK-Stäben.…
- In this thesis, three topics are discussed in connection with the spectroscopic properties of coumarin (Cou) and DBD ([1,3]dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxole) dyes. The first part shows the basic spectroscopic characterization of 7-aminocumarins and their advantage as a fluorescence probe for fluorescence immunoassays. In the second part, the photophysical properties of the coumarins are used to investigate Cou- and DBD-functionalized oligo-spiro-ketal rods (OSTK) and their properties as membrane probes. The last part deals with the synthesis and characterization of Cou- and DBD-functionalized polyprolines as reference systems for sulfur-functionalized OSTK rods and their coupling to gold nanoparticles. The fact that immunochemical analysis methods are very successful in clinical diagnostics and are now also included for food control and monitoring of environmental questions they are of great interest for further research. The fact that immunochemical analysis methods are very successful in clinical diagnostics and are now also included for food control and monitoring of environmental questions they are of great interest for further research. Among the various immunoassays, luminescence-based formats are distinguished by their outstanding sensitivity, which makes this format particularly attractive for future applications. The need for multiparameter detection capabilities requires a toolbox of dyes to convert the biochemical response to an optically detectable signal. Here, in the case of a multiparameter approach, each analyte is detected by another dye with a unique emission color which covers the blue to red spectral range or a unique decay time. In the case of a competitive immunoassay format, a single antibody would be required for each of the different dyes. In the present work, a slightly modified approach is presented as a basic antigen using a coumarin moiety against which highly specific antibodies have been produced. By modifying the parent coumarin moiety at a site of the molecule which is not relevant for recognition by the antibody, the full spectral range from blue to deep red can be accessed. This work presents the photophysical characterization of the different cumarine derivatives and their corresponding immuno complexes with two different but nevertheless highly specific monoclonal antibodies (mAb). The coumarin dyes and their immunocomplexes were characterized by steady-state time-resolved absorption and fluorescence emission spectroscopy. In addition, fluorescence depolarization measurements were performed to complete the data emphasizing the different binding modes of the two antibodies. In contrast to frequently used detection systems, a massive fluorescence enhancement was found in the formation of the antibody dye complex up to a factor of 50. Because of the slight change in the emission by adjusting the coumarin substitution in the position of the parent molecule which is not relevant for the antigen binding, a dye toolbox which can be used for the construction of competitive multiparameter fluorescence enhancement immunoassays has been created. Due to their hydrophobic backbone, oligospirothioketal rods (OSTK) are easily incorporated into lipid bilayers and are therefore used as an optical membrane probe. Because of their narrow diameter, only a minimal disturbance of the lipid bilayer is caused. By labeling with fluorescent dyes, novel Förster resonance energy transfer probes are available with highly defined relative orientations of the transition dipole moments of the donor and acceptor dyes, making the class of the OSTK probes into a powerful, flexible toolbox for optical biosensor applications. The incorporation of cumarin and [1,3]-dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxol-labeled OSTK rods in large unilamellar vesicles was investigated using steady-state and time-resolved fluorescence experiments and the results were confirmed by fluorescence depolarization measurements. The last part of this work deals with the synthesis and characterization of Cou- and DBD-functionalized polyprolines and their coupling to gold nanoparticles. The dye-labeled polyprolines were successfully synthesized. Influences on the spectroscopic properties of the dyes by binding to the polyproline helix were found. The coupling to 5 nm AuNP was successfully carried out. The experience gained by the coupling of the polyprolins to the AuNP can be used as a good basis for the investigation of a single molecule FRET AFM nanoscopy using OSTK rods.…
|Author:
|Ursula EisoldORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405833
|Subtitle (German):
|Fluoreszenzimmunassays und Förster-Resonanz-Energietransfer
|Subtitle (English):
|fluorescence immunoassays and Foerster resonance energy transfer
|Advisor:
|Michael Kumke
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2017/12/18
|Release Date:
|2018/02/02
|Tag:
|FRET; Förster-Resonanz-Energie-Transfer; Origo-Spiro-Thio-Ketal-Stäbe
FRET; Förster resonance energy transfer; oligo spiro thio ketal rods
|Pagenumber:
|109
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht