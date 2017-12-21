Coordination and civil service reform in Indonesia (1999-2009)
- The background of civil service reform in Indonesia reveals the emergence of the reformation movement in 1998, following the fall of the authoritarian New Order regime. The reformation movement has seen the introduction of reforms in Indonesia's various governmental institutions, including the civil service. The civil service reforms were marked by the revision of Act 8/ 74 with Act 43 of 1999 on Civil Service Administration. The implementation of the civil service reform program, which was carried out by both central and local governments, required cooperation between the actors (in particular, Ministries, agencies and local governments), known as coordination. Currently, the coordination that occurs between actors tends to be rigid and hierarchical. As a result, targets are not efficiently and effectively met. Hierarchical coordination, without a strong public sector infrastructure, tends to have a negative impact on achieving the desired outcomes of the civil service reform program. As an intrinsic part of the New Order regime,The background of civil service reform in Indonesia reveals the emergence of the reformation movement in 1998, following the fall of the authoritarian New Order regime. The reformation movement has seen the introduction of reforms in Indonesia's various governmental institutions, including the civil service. The civil service reforms were marked by the revision of Act 8/ 74 with Act 43 of 1999 on Civil Service Administration. The implementation of the civil service reform program, which was carried out by both central and local governments, required cooperation between the actors (in particular, Ministries, agencies and local governments), known as coordination. Currently, the coordination that occurs between actors tends to be rigid and hierarchical. As a result, targets are not efficiently and effectively met. Hierarchical coordination, without a strong public sector infrastructure, tends to have a negative impact on achieving the desired outcomes of the civil service reform program. As an intrinsic part of the New Order regime, hierarchical coordination resulted in inefficiency and lack of efficacy. Despite these inefficiencies, the administration and the political environment have changed significantly as a result of the reform process. Obvious examples of the reforms are changes in recruitment patterns, placement and remuneration policies. However, in the case of Indonesia, it appears that every state institution has its own policy. Thus, it appears that there has not been policy coherence in the civil service reform program, resulting in the lack of a sustainable program. The important thing to examine is how the coordination mechanisms of the civil service reform program in the central government have developed during the reform era in Indonesia The purpose of this study is to analyse the linkages between coordination mechanisms and the actual implementation of civil service reform programs. This is undertaken as a basis for intervention based on the structures and patterns of coordination mechanisms in the implementation of civil service reform programs. The next step is to formulate the development coordination mechanisms, particularly to create structures and patterns of civil service reforms which are more sustainable to the specific characteristics of public sector organisations in Indonesia. The benefits of this research are a stronger understanding of the linkages between the mechanisms of coordination and implementation of civil service reform programs. Through this analysis, the findings can then be applied as a basic consideration in planning a sustainable civil service reform program. In the basis of theoretical issues concerning the linkages between coordination mechanisms and implementation of civil service reform program sustainability, this book explores the type of coordination, which is needed to test the proportional and sustainable concept of the intended civil service reform program in Indonesia. Research conducted through studies, surveys and donors has shown that poor coordination is the major hindrance to the civil service program reform in Indonesia. This research employs a qualitative approach. In this study, the coordination mechanisms and implementations of civil service reform programs are demonstrated by means of case studies of the State Ministry for Administrative Reform, the National Civil Service Agency and the National Public Administration Institute. The coordination mechanisms in these Ministries and agencies were analysed using indicators of effective and efficient coordination. The analysis of the coordination mechanisms shows a tendency towards rigid hierarchical coordination. This raises concerns about fragmentation among departments and agencies at the central government level and calls for integrated civil service reform both at central and local governmental levels. In the context of implementation programs, a hierarchical mechanism of coordination leverages on various aspects, such as the program formulation, implementation flow of the program, the impact of policies, and achievement targets. In particular, there was a shift process of the mainstream civil service reform in the Ministries and agencies which are marked by the emergence of sectoral interest and inefficiencies in the civil service reform program. The primary result of successful civil service reform is increased professionalism in the civil service. The findings on hierarchical mechanisms and the prescriptions which will follow show that the professionalism of Indonesia’s civil service is at stake. The implementation of the program through coordination mechanisms in Ministries and agencies is measured in various dimensions: the centre of coordination, integration of coordination, sustainability of coordination and multidimensionality of coordination. The results of this analysis show that coordination mechanisms and the implementation of civil service reform are more successful when they are integration rather than hierarchical mechanisms. For a successful implementation of the reform program, it is crucial to intervene and change the type of coordination at the central government through the integration approach (hierarchy, market, and network). Furthermore, in order to move towards the integration type mechanism of coordination the separation of the administration and politics in the practice of good governance needs to be carried out immediately and simultaneously. Based on this analysis, it can be concluded that the integration type mechanism of coordination is a suitable for Indonesia for a sustainable civil service reform program. Finally, to achieve coherent civil service reforms, national policies developed according to the central government's priorities are indispensable, establishing a coordination mechanism that can be adhered to throughout all reform sectors.…
- Seit dem Sturz des autoritären und dem Wechsel zum Regime des „New Order“ im Jahre 1998 haben die Reformbemühungen in der öffentlichen Verwaltung in Indonesien stark zugenommen. Ihren Ursprung nahmen sie mit der Revision des Gesetzes 8/74 und 43 im Jahre 1999 betreffend die Grundlagen der öffentlichen Verwaltung. Implementiert wurde die Reform sowohl durch die Zentralregierung als auch durch die Lokalregierungen. Jedoch erforderte die Implementierung dieses Programmes auch die Zusammenarbeit bzw. die Koordination verschiedener Akteure, wie beispielsweise Ministerien, Behörden, und Lokalregierungen. Die gegenwärtige Koordination zwischen diesen Akteuren ist rigide und hierarchisch. Daraus ergibt sich, dass die gesteckten Ziele nicht effizient und effektiv erreicht werden. Hierarchische Koordination ohne eine gefestigte Verwaltungsstruktur verhindert die Umsetzung des Reformprogrammes. Als intrinsisches Merkmal des „New Order“ Regimes führt die hierarchische Koordination zur Ineffizienz und einem Mangel an Effektivität.Seit dem Sturz des autoritären und dem Wechsel zum Regime des „New Order“ im Jahre 1998 haben die Reformbemühungen in der öffentlichen Verwaltung in Indonesien stark zugenommen. Ihren Ursprung nahmen sie mit der Revision des Gesetzes 8/74 und 43 im Jahre 1999 betreffend die Grundlagen der öffentlichen Verwaltung. Implementiert wurde die Reform sowohl durch die Zentralregierung als auch durch die Lokalregierungen. Jedoch erforderte die Implementierung dieses Programmes auch die Zusammenarbeit bzw. die Koordination verschiedener Akteure, wie beispielsweise Ministerien, Behörden, und Lokalregierungen. Die gegenwärtige Koordination zwischen diesen Akteuren ist rigide und hierarchisch. Daraus ergibt sich, dass die gesteckten Ziele nicht effizient und effektiv erreicht werden. Hierarchische Koordination ohne eine gefestigte Verwaltungsstruktur verhindert die Umsetzung des Reformprogrammes. Als intrinsisches Merkmal des „New Order“ Regimes führt die hierarchische Koordination zur Ineffizienz und einem Mangel an Effektivität. Trotz dieser Ineffizienzen haben die Reformen zu signifikanten Veränderungen in der Verwaltung und im politischen Umfeld geführt. Offensichtliche Beispiele der Verwaltungsreform sind Änderungen in der Einstellungs-, Beförderungs- und Entlohnungspraxis. Im Falle Indonesiens jedoch scheint jede einzelne Institution ihr eigenes Regelwerk zu besitzen. Dies deutet darauf hin, dass das Verwaltungsreformprogramm keine allzu große Kohärenz aufgewiesen hat. Es ist hierbei wichtig zu untersuchen wie die Koordinationsmechanismen dieses Programmes sich nach der Reformära in Indonesien entwickelt haben. Diese Studie hat die Absicht, die Verbindungen zwischen den Koordinationsmechanismen und den tatsächlichen Durchführung des Reformprogrammes der öffentlichen Verwaltung zu analysieren. Offensichtlich zeichnete sich dieseweder durch Kohärenz noch eine nachhaltige Implementierung aus. Es ist nun wichtig, eine Richtung zu bestimmen, wie die Koordinationsmechanismen sich entwickeln müssten um Strukturen und Mechanismen zu schaffen, die besser zu den spezifischen Charakteristiken der öffentlichen Verwaltungen in Indonesien passen. Diese Untersuchung trägt dazu bei, die Zusammenhänge zwischen Koordinationsmechanismen und des tatsächlichen Implementationserfolges von Reformprogrammen der öffentlichen Verwaltung zu verstehen. Ein solches Analyseergebnis kann dann zu nachhaltigen Reformbemühungen beitragen. Ausgehend von theoretischen Überlegungen bezüglich der Verbindung von Koordinationsmechanismen und der Implementierung von Reformprogrammen der öffentlichen Verwaltung, erforscht diese Studie verschiedene Aspekte des Koordinationstypus, der notwendig scheint, um das verhältnismäßige und nachhaltigeKonzept des beabsichtigten Reformprogrammes in Indonesien zu testen. Bisherige Forschung auf dem Gebiet der Koordination zeigt, dass das größte Hindernis für ein erfolgreiches Reformprogramm der öffentlichen Verwaltung ein Mangel an Koordination ist. Diese Studie wählt einen qualitativen Ansatz. Sie zeigt die Koordinationsmechanismen bei der Implementation von Reformprogrammen in der öffentlichen Verwaltung an den Fallbeispielen des „Staatsministeriums für Administrative Reformen“, der „Nationalen Agentur für den Öffentlichen Dienst“ und des „Nationalen Instituts für die Öffentliche Verwaltung“. Die Koordinationsmechanismen dieser Ministerien und Institute wurden dabei auf Grundlage von Indikatoren für effektive und effiziente Koordination untersucht. Die Analyse zeit tendenziell, dass die Koordination einerigide und hierarchische Form annimmt. Dies lässt Bedenken über die Fragmentierung der Abteilungen und Agenturen der Zentralregierung aufkommen und verdeutlicht die Notwendigkeit einer integrierten Reform der öffentlichen Verwaltung sowohl auf der Ebene der Zentralregierung als auch der Lokalregierungen. Im Kontext der Implementierungsbemühungen berührt eine hierarchische Koordination verschiedene Aspekte wie zum Beispiel die Formulierung des Programmes, der Ablauf der Implementation, der Einfluss des Regelwerks und die Erreichung der gesteckten Ziele. Insbesondere konnte beobachtet werden, dass sich der grundlegende Verwaltungsprozesses in den Ministerien und den Agenturen verlagert hat, was sich durch die Verstärkung sektoraler Interessen und zunehmender Ineffizienzen des Reformprogrammes ausdrückt. Das derzeitige Ergebnis ist im Wesentlichen eine zunehmende Professionalisierung des öffentlichen Dienstes. Die Befunde über hierarchische Mechanismen und die danach folgenden Vorgaben stellen die Professionalität des öffentlichen Dienstes in Indonesien in Frage. Die Implementierung des Reformprogrammes durch Koordinationsmechanismen in Ministerien und Agenturen werden auf mehreren Dimensionen gemessen: der Ausgangspunkt der Koordination, ihre Einbindung, Nachhaltigkeit und Mehrdimensionalität. Die Ergebnisse dieser Analyse zeigen, dass integrative Koordinationsmechanismen und Implementationen erfolgreicher sind als hierarchische. Um das restliche Reformprogramm erfolgreich zu einem Ende zu bringen, erscheint es wesentlich einzugreifen und die vorherrschende Koordination in der Zentralregierung durch einen integrativen Ansatz zu ersetzen (Hierarchie, Markt, Netzwerk). Darüber hinaus muss, um dies zu erreichen, die Trennung von Verwaltung und Politik im Sinne der guten Regierungsführung gleichzeitig umgesetzt werden. Auf Grundlage dieser Analyse kann gefolgert werden, dass der integrative Ansatz bei der Koordination geeignet erscheint, um das Reformprogramm der öffentlichen Verwaltung in Indonesien umzusetzen. Schlussendlich, um eine einheitliche Reform der öffentlichen Verwaltung zu erreichen bedarf es einer zentralen Koordinationsstrategie der Zentralregierung, die einheitlich in allen Reformsektoren befolgt wird.…
|Author:
|Romy HermawanGND
|ISBN:
|978-602-284-061-9
|Publisher:
|Center of South South Cooperation Studies, Univ.
|Place of publication:
|Brawijaya
|Advisor:
|Klaus Hermann Goetz, Harald Fuhr
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2014
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/12/21
|Tag:
|Geschichte 1999-2009; Indonesien; Verwaltungsreform
Bureaucracy; Civil Service Reform; Coordination
|Pagenumber:
|XVIII, 236 S. : graph. Darst.
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|MH 36735 , MH 36700 , MH 36750
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 350 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft