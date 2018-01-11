Due diligence von Staaten und Unternehmen bezüglich des Menschenrechts- und Umweltschutzes
The due diligence of states and corporations regarding the protection of human rights and the environment
- Dieses Promotionsvorhaben wird versuchen den Begriff der Due-Diligence im Rahmen des Menschenrechts- und Umweltschutzes weiterzuentwickeln. Dieser Terminus verweist auf einen vernünftigen Verhaltensstandard und wird öfters zum Schädigungsverbot in Verbindung gebracht. Ein bekanntes Synonym dafür ist die „Sorgfaltspflicht“. Nach dieser Norm müssen alle voraussehbaren Verletzungsrisiken (Personen-, Sach- und Umwelt) durch die Ergreifung von allen nötigen und angemessenen Maßnahmen vorgebeugt werden (s. z.B. Trail-Smelter und Korfu-Kanal Entscheidung). Dieser Begriff wird gegenwärtig weltweit verwendet um Globalisierungsprobleme zu adressieren, wie z.B. der mangelnde Klimaschutz oder die mangelnde Reglementierung von Transnationalen Unternehmen. Die Emergenz dieser offenen und allgemeinen Norm ist eindeutig und wird durch die Tatsache erleichtert, dass sie in viele Rechtssysteme vorhanden ist. Zum Beispiel, in dem bekannten Urgenda v. Holland Fall, fordert der Gerichtshof von Den Haag vom Staat eine angemessenere Aufsicht imDieses Promotionsvorhaben wird versuchen den Begriff der Due-Diligence im Rahmen des Menschenrechts- und Umweltschutzes weiterzuentwickeln. Dieser Terminus verweist auf einen vernünftigen Verhaltensstandard und wird öfters zum Schädigungsverbot in Verbindung gebracht. Ein bekanntes Synonym dafür ist die „Sorgfaltspflicht“. Nach dieser Norm müssen alle voraussehbaren Verletzungsrisiken (Personen-, Sach- und Umwelt) durch die Ergreifung von allen nötigen und angemessenen Maßnahmen vorgebeugt werden (s. z.B. Trail-Smelter und Korfu-Kanal Entscheidung). Dieser Begriff wird gegenwärtig weltweit verwendet um Globalisierungsprobleme zu adressieren, wie z.B. der mangelnde Klimaschutz oder die mangelnde Reglementierung von Transnationalen Unternehmen. Die Emergenz dieser offenen und allgemeinen Norm ist eindeutig und wird durch die Tatsache erleichtert, dass sie in viele Rechtssysteme vorhanden ist. Zum Beispiel, in dem bekannten Urgenda v. Holland Fall, fordert der Gerichtshof von Den Haag vom Staat eine angemessenere Aufsicht im Klimaschutz, da die ursprünglichen Reduktionsziele von Treibhausgasemissionen nicht die wissenschaftlichen Anforderungen entsprachen. Dieser Fall hat viele andere Klagen inspiriert. Der französische Gesetzgeber verpflichtet darüber hinaus seit kurzem mit dem Gesetz zur „devoir de vigilance“ herrschende Unternehmen zur Veröffentlichung eines ‚Sorgfaltsplans‘, so dass die Auswirkungen des gesamten Unternehmens auf die Menschenrechte und die Umwelt effektiv vorgebeugt werden. Dieses Gesetz hat auch die letzten UN-Vertragsverhandlungen bzgl. Multinationalen Unternehmen geprägt. In Anbetracht dessen, wird diese rechtsvergleichende Studie die Verrechtlichung der Norm und ihre Verbreitung in anderen Rechtssysteme untersuchen, so dass der Menschenrechts- und Umweltschutz effektiv gewährleistet werden kann, auch wenn die Politik und Unternehmen es verhindern wollen.…
- This Ph.D. project will try to support the development of the notion of due-diligence in matters of human rights and environmental protection. This term refers to the reasonable man standard and is often related to the no-harm principle. A well-known synonym for it is the ‘duty of care’. It entails a positive obligation to take all adapted and reasonable measures for the prevention of foreseeable damages to persons, property and the environment (see for instance Trail-Smelter and Corfu-Channel decisions). This notion is currently being used throughout the world as the legal base to address global problems such as the lack of climate protection or the lack of regulation of transnational corporations. The emergence of that open-norm is facilitated by the fact that it is a common term available in numerous (every?) jurisdictions. For instance, in the famous case Urgenda v. Holland, the District Court of Den Haag has found in 2015 that the State didn’t act with the required standard of care because the previous greenhouse gasThis Ph.D. project will try to support the development of the notion of due-diligence in matters of human rights and environmental protection. This term refers to the reasonable man standard and is often related to the no-harm principle. A well-known synonym for it is the ‘duty of care’. It entails a positive obligation to take all adapted and reasonable measures for the prevention of foreseeable damages to persons, property and the environment (see for instance Trail-Smelter and Corfu-Channel decisions). This notion is currently being used throughout the world as the legal base to address global problems such as the lack of climate protection or the lack of regulation of transnational corporations. The emergence of that open-norm is facilitated by the fact that it is a common term available in numerous (every?) jurisdictions. For instance, in the famous case Urgenda v. Holland, the District Court of Den Haag has found in 2015 that the State didn’t act with the required standard of care because the previous greenhouse gas reduction goals were not sufficient regarding the international scientific recommendations. This case inspired many other legal actions. Besides, the French legislator adopted recently the “devoir de vigilance” law which introduces for parent and contracting companies a duty to report effectively on the human rights and environmental impacts and on the related preventive measures. This law also influenced the world as we have seen during the last UN-Treaty negotiations on multinational business enterprises. Considering that, this comparative study will try to assess the continuous development of the norm and the spread of it in other jurisdictions so that human rights and the environment protection can be performed in any case, even if political or private powers are trying to avoid it.…
|Author:
|Paul Mougeolle
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405806
|ISBN:
|2509-6974 (online)
|Parent Title (German):
|Staat, Recht und Politik – Forschungs- und Diskussionspapiere
|Series (Serial Number):
|Staat, Recht und Politik – Forschungs- und Diskussionspapiere (4)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Working Paper
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/01/11
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/01/11
|Tag:
|business and human rights; due diligenge
|GND Keyword:
|Menschenrecht; Sorgfaltspflicht; Völkerrecht
|Issue:
|4
|Pagenumber:
|13
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / MenschenRechtsZentrum
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht