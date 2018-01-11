Due diligence von Staaten und Unternehmen bezüglich des Menschenrechts- und Umweltschutzes

This Ph.D. project will try to support the development of the notion of due-diligence in matters of human rights and environmental protection. This term refers to the reasonable man standard and is often related to the no-harm principle. A well-known synonym for it is the ‘duty of care’. It entails a positive obligation to take all adapted and reasonable measures for the prevention of foreseeable damages to persons, property and the environment (see for instance Trail-Smelter and Corfu-Channel decisions). This notion is currently being used throughout the world as the legal base to address global problems such as the lack of climate protection or the lack of regulation of transnational corporations. The emergence of that open-norm is facilitated by the fact that it is a common term available in numerous (every?) jurisdictions. For instance, in the famous case Urgenda v. Holland, the District Court of Den Haag has found in 2015 that the State didn’t act with the required standard of care because the previous greenhouse gas

This Ph.D. project will try to support the development of the notion of due-diligence in matters of human rights and environmental protection. This term refers to the reasonable man standard and is often related to the no-harm principle. A well-known synonym for it is the ‘duty of care’. It entails a positive obligation to take all adapted and reasonable measures for the prevention of foreseeable damages to persons, property and the environment (see for instance Trail-Smelter and Corfu-Channel decisions). This notion is currently being used throughout the world as the legal base to address global problems such as the lack of climate protection or the lack of regulation of transnational corporations. The emergence of that open-norm is facilitated by the fact that it is a common term available in numerous (every?) jurisdictions. For instance, in the famous case Urgenda v. Holland, the District Court of Den Haag has found in 2015 that the State didn’t act with the required standard of care because the previous greenhouse gas reduction goals were not sufficient regarding the international scientific recommendations. This case inspired many other legal actions. Besides, the French legislator adopted recently the “devoir de vigilance” law which introduces for parent and contracting companies a duty to report effectively on the human rights and environmental impacts and on the related preventive measures. This law also influenced the world as we have seen during the last UN-Treaty negotiations on multinational business enterprises. Considering that, this comparative study will try to assess the continuous development of the norm and the spread of it in other jurisdictions so that human rights and the environment protection can be performed in any case, even if political or private powers are trying to avoid it.

