Nahrungsergänzungsmittel im Nachwuchssport - Interventionsempfehlungen vor dem Hintergrund der Theorie der Zielsysteme

Various scientific findings discourage the use of nutritional supplements (NS) among young athletes. In light of the theory of goal systems (TGS) this doctoral thesis aims at the development of academically guided recommendations for intervention approaches that reduce the prevalent NS use. Within this framework, a total of six studies was conducted. In each study participants completed an adapted version of a lexical decision task. This task served to measure NS related goal-means associations that are proposed within the TGS and can be activated and retrieved automatically. In a sample of sport and exercise students NS were associated with the goal performance (study 1). These findings were replicated in a sample of NS using young athletes from amateur sports (study 2). In addition, both studies emphasized the importance of this particular goal-means association for behaviour. The following studies evaluated potential mechanisms for the modification of the behaviour influencing goal-means association between NS and performance in samples of sport and exercise students. Highlighting the lack of performance enhancing effects of NS did not alter the goal-means association between NS and performance (study 3). Rather, the emphasis on the harmful effects of health (study 4) and on healthy diet (study 5) led to significant changes of this particular goal-means association. Highlighting the positive effects of a healthy diet for athletic performance descriptively proved to be a potential mechanism for altering goal-means associations in a sample of young athletes from competitive sports (study 6). Due to the lack of statistical power, the confirmation of this trend using inferential statistics is still pending. Overall, the results of the completed studies illustrate that the automatic and behaviour influencing goal-means associations between NS and performance can be experimentally modified, especially by health-oriented messages. The theoretical and practical relevance of this thesis for future interventions in order to reduce the NS use among young athletes is discussed.

