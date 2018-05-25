Schließen

The developmental origins of the consonant bias in lexical processing

  • Consonants have been proposed to carry more of the weight of lexical processing than vowels. This consonant bias has consistently been found in adults and has been proposed to facilitate early language acquisition. We explore the origins of this bias over the course of development and in infants learning different languages. Although the consonant bias was originally thought to be present at birth, evidence suggests that it arises from the early stages of phonological and (pre-)lexical acquisition. We discuss two theories that account for the acquisition of the consonant bias: the lexical and acoustic-phonetic hypotheses.

Author:Thierry Nazzi, Silvana Poltrock, Katie Von Holzen
Source:Current Directions in Psychological Science 25 (2016) Nr. 4, S. 291–296 DOI: 10.1177/0963721416655786
