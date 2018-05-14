Schließen

Institutional impact assessment in multi-level systems

  • Comparative literature on institutional reforms in multi-level systems proceeds from a global trend towards the decentralization of state functions. However, there is only scarce knowledge about the impact that decentralization has had, in particular, upon the sub-central governments involved. How does it affect regional and local governments? Do these reforms also have unintended outcomes on the sub-central level and how can this be explained? This article aims to develop a conceptual framework to assess the impacts of decentralization on the sub-central level from a comparative and policyoriented perspective. This framework is intended to outline the major patterns and models of decentralization and the theoretical assumptions regarding de-/re-centralization impacts, as well as pertinent cross-country approaches meant to evaluate and compare institutional reforms. It will also serve as an analytical guideline and a structural basis for all the country-related articles in this Special Issue.

Metadaten
Author:Sabine KuhlmannGND, Ellen WayenbergORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405314
Parent Title (English):International review of administrative sciences
Subtitle (English):conceptualizing decentralization effects from a comparative perspective
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (91)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/14
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/05/14
Tag:administrative reform; comparison; coordination; effectiveness; efficiency; impact assessment; institutional reform,; local government
Volume:82
Issue:2
Pagenumber:22
Source:International Review of Administrative Sciences 82(2) (2016), S. 233–254 DOI: 10.1177/0020852315583194
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

