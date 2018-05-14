Institutional impact assessment in multi-level systems
- Comparative literature on institutional reforms in multi-level systems proceeds from a global trend towards the decentralization of state functions. However, there is only scarce knowledge about the impact that decentralization has had, in particular, upon the sub-central governments involved. How does it affect regional and local governments? Do these reforms also have unintended outcomes on the sub-central level and how can this be explained? This article aims to develop a conceptual framework to assess the impacts of decentralization on the sub-central level from a comparative and policyoriented perspective. This framework is intended to outline the major patterns and models of decentralization and the theoretical assumptions regarding de-/re-centralization impacts, as well as pertinent cross-country approaches meant to evaluate and compare institutional reforms. It will also serve as an analytical guideline and a structural basis for all the country-related articles in this Special Issue.
|Author:
|Sabine KuhlmannGND, Ellen WayenbergORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405314
|Parent Title (English):
|International review of administrative sciences
|Subtitle (English):
|conceptualizing decentralization effects from a comparative perspective
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (91)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/05/14
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/05/14
|Tag:
|administrative reform; comparison; coordination; effectiveness; efficiency; impact assessment; institutional reform,; local government
|Volume:
|82
|Issue:
|2
|Pagenumber:
|22
|Source:
|International Review of Administrative Sciences 82(2) (2016), S. 233–254 DOI: 10.1177/0020852315583194
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Sage
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle