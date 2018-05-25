Schließen

Grade skipping from the perspective of teachers in Germany

  The present study explored teachers' perspectives on one specific type of acceleration, namely, grade skipping. In addition, we investigated the extent to which teachers' beliefs about students' academic, motivational, and social development after grade skipping may explain teachers' acceptance of this accelerative strategy. Moreover, we examined whether teachers' acceptance is linked to their decisions about using this intervention. Using data from the PARS project, which included 316 teachers from 18 secondary schools in the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, we assessed teachers' acceptance, beliefs, and perceived knowledge about grade skipping using 4-point rating scales. Teachers also reported whether they had advised a student to skip a grade. Multilevel regression analyses indicated that teachers' beliefs about students' social, motivational, and academic development largely explained their acceptance. Teachers who showed a higher level of acceptance and perceived knowledge were more likely to have recommended grade skipping before. Educational implications are discussed.

Metadaten
Author:Andrea WestphalORCiDGND, Miriam VockORCiDGND, Tobias Stubbe
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405235
Parent Title (English):Gifted child quarterly
Subtitle (English):the links between teachers’ decisions, acceptance, and perceived knowledge
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (411)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/25
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/05/25
Tag:acceleration; grade skipping; teacher attitudes; teacher beliefs and practices; teacher knowledge
Pagenumber:14
Source:Gifted Child Quarterly 61 (2017) Nr. 1, S. 73–86 DOI: 10.1177/0016986216670727
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

