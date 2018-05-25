How to learn things at school you don't already know
Skipping a grade, one specific form of acceleration, is an intervention used for gifted students. Quantitative research has shown acceleration to be a highly successful intervention regarding academic achievement, but less is known about the social-emotional outcomes of grade-skipping. In the present study, the authors used the grounded theory approach to examine the experiences of seven gifted students aged 8 to 16 years who skipped a grade. The interviewees perceived their feeling of being in the wrong place before the grade-skipping as strongly influenced by their teachers, who generally did not respond adequately to their needs. We observed a close interrelationship between the gifted students' intellectual fit and their social situation in class. Findings showed that the grade-skipping in most of the cases bettered the situation in school intellectually as well as socially, but soon further interventions, for instance, a specialized and demanding class- or subject-specific acceleration were added to provide sufficiently challenging learning opportunities.
|Anna GronostajGND, Elise Werner, Eric Bochow, Miriam VockORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405211
|Gifted child quarterly
|experiences of gifted grade-skippers in Germany
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (415)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/05/25
|2016
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/05/25
|acceleration; grade-skipping; qualitative methodologies; social and/or emotional development and adjustment
|16
|Gifted Child Quarterly 60 (2016) 1, pp. 31–46 DOI: 10.1177/0016986215609999
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Sage
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht