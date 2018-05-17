Schließen

Decentralizing for performance?

  In the last 10 years, the governments of most of the German Lander initiated administrative reforms. All of these ventures included the municipalization of substantial sets of tasks. As elsewhere, governments argue that service delivery by communes is more cost-efficient, effective and responsive. Empirical evidence to back these claims is inconsistent at best: a considerable number of case studies cast doubt on unconditionally positive appraisals. Decentralization effects seem to vary depending on the performance dimension and task considered. However, questions of generalizability arise as these findings have not yet been backed by more 'objective' archival data. We provide empirical evidence on decentralization effects for two different policy fields based on two studies. Thereby, the article presents alternative avenues for research on decentralization effects and matches the theoretical expectations on decentralization effects with more robust results. The analysis confirms that overly positive assertions concerning decentralization effects are only partially warranted. As previous case studies suggested, effects have to be looked at in a much more differentiated way, including starting conditions and distinguishing between the various relevant performance dimensions and policy fields.

Author:Falk Ebinger, Philipp Richter
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405158
Parent Title (English):International review of administrative sciences
Subtitle (English):a quantitative assessment of functional reforms in the German Länder
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (92)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/17
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/05/17
Tag:de-concentration; decentralization; federalism; local government; performance meas- urement; public service delivery; social and environmental administration
Pagenumber:24
Source:International Review of Administrative Sciences, 82 (2016) Nr. 2, S. 291–314 DOI: 10.1177/0020852315586916
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

