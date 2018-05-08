Schließen

Combining task and motion planning

  • Solving problems combining task and motion planning requires searching across a symbolic search space and a geometric search space. Because of the semantic gap between symbolic and geometric representations, symbolic sequences of actions are not guaranteed to be geometrically feasible. This compels us to search in the combined search space, in which frequent backtracks between symbolic and geometric levels make the search inefficient. We address this problem by guiding symbolic search with rich information extracted from the geometric level through culprit detection mechanisms.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Fabien LagriffoulORCiD, Benjamin Andres
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-405126
Parent Title (English):The international journal of robotics research
Subtitle (English):a culprit detection problem
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (422)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/05/08
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/05/08
Tag:combined task and motion planning; manipulation planning
Volume:35
Issue:8
Pagenumber:38
Source:The International Journal of Robotics Research 35(8) (2015), S. 890–927 DOI: 10.1177/0278364915619022
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo