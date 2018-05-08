Combining task and motion planning
- Solving problems combining task and motion planning requires searching across a symbolic search space and a geometric search space. Because of the semantic gap between symbolic and geometric representations, symbolic sequences of actions are not guaranteed to be geometrically feasible. This compels us to search in the combined search space, in which frequent backtracks between symbolic and geometric levels make the search inefficient. We address this problem by guiding symbolic search with rich information extracted from the geometric level through culprit detection mechanisms.
|Fabien LagriffoulORCiD, Benjamin Andres
|The international journal of robotics research
|a culprit detection problem
|combined task and motion planning; manipulation planning
|The International Journal of Robotics Research 35(8) (2015), S. 890–927 DOI: 10.1177/0278364915619022
