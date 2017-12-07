Investigating role of the essential GTPase - AtRsgA in the assembly of the small ribosomal subunit in Arabidopsis thaliana chloroplast
|Author:
|Marcin Andrzej Janowski
|Advisor:
|Marek Mutwil, Mark Stitt
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/12/07
|Pagenumber:
|114
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie