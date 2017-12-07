Schließen

Systems biology approach to investigate the development and degradation of the photosynthetic apparatus during leaf ontogenesis in higer plants

Author:Karolina Dorota Belkius
Advisor:Mark Aurel Schöttler, Ralph Bock
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/07
Pagenumber:121
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

