Dynamics and distribution of dust ejected from the Galiliean moons of Jupiter
|Author:
|Manuel Sachse
|Advisor:
|Frank Spahn
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/12/07
|Pagenumber:
|105
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik