Investigating hazards and the evolution of volcanic landscapes by means of terrestrial and satellite remote sensing data and modelling
|Author:
|Nicole Richter
|Advisor:
|Thomas R. Walter
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2017
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2017/12/07
|Pagenumber:
|169
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften