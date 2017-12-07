Schließen

Investigating hazards and the evolution of volcanic landscapes by means of terrestrial and satellite remote sensing data and modelling

Metadaten
Author:Nicole Richter
Advisor:Thomas R. Walter
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/07
Pagenumber:169
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

