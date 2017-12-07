Schließen

The role of Trehalose 6-Phosphate synthase 1 and trehalose 6-phosphate in plant metabolism and development

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Franziska Fichtner
Advisor:Mark Stitt, John Lunn
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2017
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2017/12/07
Pagenumber:225
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo