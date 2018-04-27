Schließen

The pain of being misunderstood

  • A particular form of social pain is invalidation. Therefore, this study (a) investigates whether patients with chronic low back pain experience invalidation, (b) if it has an influence on their pain, and (c) explores whether various social sources (e.g. partner and work) influence physical pain differentially. A total of 92 patients completed questionnaires, and for analysis, Pearson's correlation coefficients and hierarchical linear regression analyses were conducted. They indicated a significant association between discounting and disability due to pain (respective =.29, p>.05). Especially, discounting by partner was linked to higher disability (=.28, p>.05).

Metadaten
Author:Sarah Wernicke, Jessie de Witt HubertsORCiD, Pia-Maria WippertGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404864
Parent Title (English):Journal of health psychology
Subtitle (English):invalidation of pain complaints in chronic low back pain patients
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (403)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/27
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/27
Tag:chronic low back pain; disability; invalidation; social pain; social rejection
Pagenumber:13
Source:Journal of Health Psychology 22 (2017) 2, S. 135–147 DOI: 10.1177/1359105315596371
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

