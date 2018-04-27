The pain of being misunderstood
- A particular form of social pain is invalidation. Therefore, this study (a) investigates whether patients with chronic low back pain experience invalidation, (b) if it has an influence on their pain, and (c) explores whether various social sources (e.g. partner and work) influence physical pain differentially. A total of 92 patients completed questionnaires, and for analysis, Pearson's correlation coefficients and hierarchical linear regression analyses were conducted. They indicated a significant association between discounting and disability due to pain (respective =.29, p>.05). Especially, discounting by partner was linked to higher disability (=.28, p>.05).
|Author:
|Sarah Wernicke, Jessie de Witt HubertsORCiD, Pia-Maria WippertGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404864
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of health psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|invalidation of pain complaints in chronic low back pain patients
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (403)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/04/27
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/04/27
|Tag:
|chronic low back pain; disability; invalidation; social pain; social rejection
|Pagenumber:
|13
|Source:
|Journal of Health Psychology 22 (2017) 2, S. 135–147 DOI: 10.1177/1359105315596371
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Sage
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle