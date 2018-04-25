Schließen

The gender-differential impact of work values on prospects in research careers

  • Women are strongly underrepresented at top positions in research, with some research suggesting the postdoctoral career stage is a critical stage for female researchers. Drawing on role congruity theory and social cognitive career theory, we tested the gender-differential impact of work values (extrinsic rewards-oriented work values and work-life balance values) on subjective career success and supports from supervisors (leader-member exchange) and team members. We conducted an online survey with male and female postdoctoral scientists (N = 258). As hypothesized, the positive relationship between extrinsic rewards-oriented work values and subjective career success and supports was stronger for male researchers than for female researchers. Results on work-life balance values were less conclusive. These findings support the idea that gendered appraisal processes may affect career-relevant outcomes.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Annett Hüttges, Doris FayORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404843
Parent Title (English):Journal of Career Development
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (402)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/25
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/25
Tag:career success; gender; gender differences; role congruity theory; social cognitive career theory; supervisor support; team support; work values
Volume:42
Issue:6
Pagenumber:16
Source:Journal of Career Development 42(6) (2015), S. 524-539 DOI: 10.1177/0894845315582246
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 371 Schulen, schulische Tätigkeiten; Sonderpädagogik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo