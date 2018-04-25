The gender-differential impact of work values on prospects in research careers
- Women are strongly underrepresented at top positions in research, with some research suggesting the postdoctoral career stage is a critical stage for female researchers. Drawing on role congruity theory and social cognitive career theory, we tested the gender-differential impact of work values (extrinsic rewards-oriented work values and work-life balance values) on subjective career success and supports from supervisors (leader-member exchange) and team members. We conducted an online survey with male and female postdoctoral scientists (N = 258). As hypothesized, the positive relationship between extrinsic rewards-oriented work values and subjective career success and supports was stronger for male researchers than for female researchers. Results on work-life balance values were less conclusive. These findings support the idea that gendered appraisal processes may affect career-relevant outcomes.
