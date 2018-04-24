Schließen

The girls set the tone

  In a four-wave longitudinal study with N = 1,321 adolescents in Germany, we examined the impact of class-level normative beliefs about aggression on aggressive norms and behavior at the individual level over the course of 3 years. At each data wave, participants indicated their normative acceptance of aggressive behavior and provided self-reports of physical and relational aggression. Multilevel analyses revealed significant cross-level interactions between class-level and individual-level normative beliefs at T1 on individual differences in physical aggression at T2, and the indirect interactive effects were significant up to T4. Normative approval of aggression at the class level, especially girls' normative beliefs, defined the boundary conditions for the expression of individual differences in aggressive norms and their impact on physically and relationally aggressive behavior for both girls and boys. The findings demonstrate the moderating effect of social norms on the pathways from individual normative beliefs to aggressive behavior in adolescence.

Metadaten
Author:Robert BuschingORCiD, Barbara KrahéGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404831
Parent Title (English):Personality and social psychology bulletin
Subtitle (English):gendered classroom norms and the development of aggression in adolescence
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (401)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/24
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/24
Tag:adolescence; aggression; class-level effects; multilevel modelling; normative beliefs
Volume:41
Issue:1
Pagenumber:18
Source:Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin 41(5) (2015), S. 659–676 DOI: 10.1177/0146167215573212
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

