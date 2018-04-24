Swim or sink together
- This article investigates collective team identification and team member alignment (i.e., the existence of short- and long-term team goals and team-based reward structures) as moderators of the association between task and relationship conflicts. Being indicators of cooperative goal interdependence in teams, both moderators are hypothesized to mitigate the positive association between the two conflict types. Findings from 88 development teams confirm the moderating effect for collective team identification, but not for team member alignment. Moreover, the moderating role of collective team identification is found to be dependent on the level of task conflict: It is more effective in decoupling task and relationship conflicts at medium as compared with high or low levels of task conflict.
|Mélanie Schaeffner, Hendrik Huettermann, Diether Gebert, Sabine Boerner, Eric KearneyORCiDGND, Lynda Jiwen Song
|Group & Organization Management
|the potential of collective team identification and team member alignment for separating task and relationship conflicts
|Group & Organization Management 40 (2015) Nr. 4, S. 467–499 DOI: 10.1177/1059601114561059
