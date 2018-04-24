Schließen

Swim or sink together

  • This article investigates collective team identification and team member alignment (i.e., the existence of short- and long-term team goals and team-based reward structures) as moderators of the association between task and relationship conflicts. Being indicators of cooperative goal interdependence in teams, both moderators are hypothesized to mitigate the positive association between the two conflict types. Findings from 88 development teams confirm the moderating effect for collective team identification, but not for team member alignment. Moreover, the moderating role of collective team identification is found to be dependent on the level of task conflict: It is more effective in decoupling task and relationship conflicts at medium as compared with high or low levels of task conflict.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Mélanie Schaeffner, Hendrik Huettermann, Diether Gebert, Sabine Boerner, Eric KearneyORCiDGND, Lynda Jiwen Song
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-404827
Parent Title (English):Group & Organization Management
Subtitle (English):the potential of collective team identification and team member alignment for separating task and relationship conflicts
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (90)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/04/24
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/04/24
Tag:collective team identification; cooperative goal interdependence; relationship conflict; task conflict; team member alignment
Pagenumber:33
Source:Group & Organization Management 40 (2015) Nr. 4, S. 467–499 DOI: 10.1177/1059601114561059
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Sage
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo